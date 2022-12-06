Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
1350kman.com
JT Tomescko picks up offer from K-State
As K-State heads toward the finish of the 2023 recruiting cycle and coaches have hit the road this entire week to see commitments, prospects, and portal targets, they found the time to extend an offer to Arkansas defensive back JT Tomescko. The Bentonville native just concluded his senior season, and...
Questions Podcast: What does Kansas State's Big 12 title really mean?
The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after Kansas State's 31-28 overtime victory against TCU in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Now fans want to know what will be the impact of K-State winning the Big 12 trophy. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
WIBW
No. 24 K-State rolls over Kansas City
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 24 Kansas State women’s basketball blew out Kansas City at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night 72-45. Emilee Ebert led the Wildcats with 14 points on the night, followed by Gabby Gregory’s 12 and Brylee Glenn’s 11 off the bench. K-State is now...
Fired Up: Fitz explains a big reason for this Kansas State team's success
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on Big 12 This Morning on SiriusXM, host Ari Temken asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what it has been like covering the Kansas State team that won the Big 12 Championship with a victory over TCU on Saturday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
After Kansas State’s big 12 win, Merchandise arrived at a local retail store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Wildcats have won the Big 12 Championship, and now it is time to grab all the K-State merchandise. 13 NEWS stopped by the Rally House on Tuesday to check out the products available for K-State fans to pick up following KSU’s win against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the championship win is amazing for the college, the big win is also great for the retail stores, like the Rally House, who have seen a monumental influx of customers picking up championship swag.
Kansas State Wildcats football player announces he will transfer to Arizona State
A fourth member of the Kansas State football team has entered the transfer portal
WIBW
Norseman Brewing to honor Old Chicago mug club members
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a mug club hole left by the departure of Old Chicago, one local brewery is stepping up to make the club members part of their own. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, one day after Old Chicago permanently closed in the Capital City, Norseman Brewing Company made a move to honor deals left unfulfilled.
KCTV 5
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coach of Topeka High School’s basketball team has started a petition to remove fans from Valley Center High School sporting events following an incident tabbed as racist. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Topeka High School Basketball Coach George “Geo” Lyons started a Change.org petition to...
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
WIBW
Highland Park and Seaman basketball roundup
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Here are the scores from Tuesday night high school hoops.
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
New barber shop to open in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
WIBW
Encore! Topeka performer returns to stage following rare spinal stroke
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Danny Lassley found a home on stage. He says he can’t remember a time when he wasn’t performing, estimating his first show was probably in first grade. “It was just one of the things that I was good at,” he said. It’s also...
WIBW
Carl Carlson explores whether to climb the Roth Conversion Ladder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In between buying gifts and party planning, you might add “retirement fund checkup” to your holiday season to-do list. Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to sort out the Roth conversion ladder. Carlson explained how people may...
WIBW
K-State to swear in first senior vice president for executive affairs
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will swear in its first senior vice president for executive affairs. Kansas State University says that Marshall Stewart, a national leader in higher education and university stakeholder engagement, has been named its first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships and chief of staff. He will assume the position on Jan. 23.
nomadlawyer.org
Manhattan: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manhattan, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manhattan Kansas. Known as the “Little Apple” of the Flint Hills, Manhattan Kansas is an exciting place to visit. Its small town charm is accompanied by a wealth of arts and culture. There are a variety of activities to keep you busy, including shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Comments / 0