Columbia, SC – Main Street District announces Kelsey (Carmichael) Bickley is joining their team as Director of Marketing. Bickley is a marketing professional with over seven years of experience promoting the Columbia region through her previous role with Experience Columbia SC. Born and raised in the Columbia area, she received a bachelor's degree in marketing from Clemson University before coming back to serve her community. Over the years, Bickley has been involved in the marketing and execution of community-wide events involving the Main Street District, as well as serving in area volunteer roles with Columbia Opportunity Resource (COR) and co-founding Crash Course Columbia, a talent retention initiative.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO