Soda City Biz WIRE
Kelsey Bickley Joins Main Street District As Director of Marketing
Columbia, SC – Main Street District announces Kelsey (Carmichael) Bickley is joining their team as Director of Marketing. Bickley is a marketing professional with over seven years of experience promoting the Columbia region through her previous role with Experience Columbia SC. Born and raised in the Columbia area, she received a bachelor's degree in marketing from Clemson University before coming back to serve her community. Over the years, Bickley has been involved in the marketing and execution of community-wide events involving the Main Street District, as well as serving in area volunteer roles with Columbia Opportunity Resource (COR) and co-founding Crash Course Columbia, a talent retention initiative.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Virgo Gambill Architects Merges with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture
McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture is pleased to announce that Virgo Gambill Architects became part of McMillan Pazdan Smith (MPS) effective December 7, 2022. This acquisition makes the eighth Southeast office and second office in Georgia for McMillan Pazdan Smith; a regional, studio-based architecture, planning, and advisory services firm headquartered in South Carolina.
Soda City Biz WIRE
New Life For Old Columbia Gateway Industrial Site
COLUMBIA, SC – The development team at Cohn Corporation has teamed with Wilson Kibler to redevelop the retired Intertape Polymer Group industrial site at 2000 South Beltline Boulevard. This existing industrial site serves as a gateway to Columbia at I-77 and the corner of Shop Road and Beltline Blvd. This site was purchased by a group of local investors and will be transformed into a new business park that will help serves the Midlands market.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Studio 2LR Recognized With Two Design Awards From AIA South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC – Studio 2LR, Inc. was recently recognized with 2 design awards from the South Carolina chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The design awards were presented by the jury Chair, Andrew Wells, FAIA of Dake | Wells architecture firm at the AIA SC annual conference held this year at Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia, SC on Friday, December 2, 2022.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Stepp receives Matthew J. Perry Civility Award from Richland County Bar Association
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Bobby Stepp, a member of Robinson Gray law firm, has received the Honorable Matthew J. Perry Civility Award, given annually by the Richland County Bar in honor of the distinguished federal judge. He received the award at the county bar’s annual meeting and Christmas party at...
Soda City Biz WIRE
United Way of the Midlands’ Women in Philanthropy holds its annual Leadership Breakfast on December 15
Columbia, S.C. (December 8, 2022) – Women in Philanthropy (WIP), an engagement group associated with United Way of the Midlands, holds its annual Leadership Breakfast on Thursday, December 15 from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m. at The Palmetto Club. This event helps to raise funds for WIP’s Community Impact Partners serving women and children in the Midlands.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Nonprofit Registration Now Open for Midlands Gives, Hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation
Nonprofit registration is now open for Midlands Gives, the annual 18-hour online giving challenge and online giving platform hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation. This year’s Midlands Gives Day will be on May 2, 2023. Nonprofits can register through February 28, 2023, at www.MidlandsGives.org. In its tenth year, Midlands...
Soda City Biz WIRE
New dean of USC libraries takes the helm
The University of South Carolina welcomed David Banush as its new dean of libraries Nov. 1. His vision for the future of USC Libraries is one of openness and inclusion. “The Libraries serve everyone, and it’s especially important for our staffing, collections, and programs to reflect the diversity of the campus and the broader community. Making the Libraries more welcoming and inclusive is a high priority that I’ll be working to realize,” he says.
