Multiple Rock + Metal Artists Now Trending on YouTube’s Music Charts
It's been a great week for rock and metal on the YouTube Music Charts. Currently, three rock and metal bands are celebrating big wins with their songs and music videos there. The bands in question? That would be Metallica, Rammstein and Red Hot Chili Peppers. All three are now reaping the rewards of their music in terms of YouTube viewership and listenership. The Chili Peppers can even place a special feather in their caps for a particularly notable YouTube achievement they just unlocked.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani hits singer with lip syncing accusation: 'No way that was real'
One singer on "The Voice" was so good, his performance prompted speculation from coach Gwen Stefani. Here's what went down in the semifinals.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'
The documentary will hit theaters on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 Johnny Cash experienced various and highs and lows throughout his life. In the upcoming documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, fans will get an inside look at how the late Man in Black found the light after darkness. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the documentary, viewers will see Cash in all his glory as he performs for thousands of screaming fans, signs autographs and receives an award for album of the year. "He wanted...
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album
For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
"It's so old school! I'm screaming!": the internet reacts to Metallica's killer new song, Lux Æterna
Metallica have gone old school for their surprise new single, and everyone is loving it
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Seemingly Hints At Returning To Old Gimmick
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the best things about the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic, but she had a tremendous career in Japan prior to her WWE jump as well. After what transpired on RAW this week, it seems Asuka hinted at going back to her old gimmick.
The Real Names Of 26 Country Artists
When you think of stage names you typically think of Hollywood actors, and I don’t know… maybe magicians? But they’re actually pretty common across all of facets of the entertainment industry. Including country music. Yep, some of your favorite country singers don’t go by their real names....
SZA Reveals New Album Cover
SZA has revealed the cover artwork for her new album S.O.S. It features the St. Louis–born singer wearing a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey; the team was happy to see it. Take a look below. In an interview with Billboard, it was revealed that S.O.S. is tentatively scheduled to...
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Yusuf / Cat Stevens Wrote for Other Artists
Yusuf / Cat Stevens, born Steven Demetre Georgiou, started playing in pubs and coffee houses in London, slowly establishing himself as an artist in his teens, releasing his debut single, “I Love My Dog,” in 1966, followed by his debut, Matthew and Son, in 1967, which hit the top 10 in the U.K.
Kirstie Alley Through the Years: Photos of the Late Actress From the ‘80s to 2022
Then and now. Kirstie Alley had a long career as an actress and comedian before her tragic death from colon cancer at age 71. The Cheers star’s children, William “True” Stevenson and Lillie Stevenson, announced their mother’s death on December 5, 2022. One day later, Kirstie’s rep confirmed she had been “recently” diagnosed with colon cancer.
Will Ferrell Hops Onstage to Play Cowbell at His Son’s First Live Show
Actor and legendary funnyman Will Ferrell helped out his son Magnus Ferrell when the 18-year-old musician played his first live show last weekend during a special charity event. Will came out onstage to play cowbell at the end of one song, invoking his classic "More Cowbell" sketch from Saturday Night Live.
webisjericho.com
Someone Spent Crazy Money For Fleetwood Mac’s Balls
Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album is one of the most iconic records in rock history. The record has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide including more than half of that in the United States. The album contains mega-hits “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop” and “You...
