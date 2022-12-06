At 11:10 a.m. on the first Saturday in December, with temperatures in the single digits, a stretch bus pulled out of the transit station at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., with one passenger, and headed north through Richfield into South Minneapolis. It rolled up Chicago Avenue, passing new platforms every half-mile or so, idling briefly at red lights and picking up stray riders. It took a short detour onto a parallel route as it approached 38th Street, the intersection — now a memorial — where George Floyd was killed by a police officer in the spring of 2020. At 7th Street it turned left onto a dedicated bus lane, painted red, and continued through an apocalyptically unpeopled downtown. On Fremont Avenue, three teenagers realized they were on the wrong line and got off. A little more than an hour after it left, the bus came to a stop at a transit station in Brooklyn Center surrounded by shopping outlets and surface parking lots.

