Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

UVA students help walk Clark Elementary students to school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bus driver shortage has some Charlottesville students taking some old-school walks in the morning. Now, their new buddies from the University of Virginia are making sure their commute to class is a safe one. Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Sentara Healthcare announces local fall grants

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Healthcare provided more than $10 million in investments to organizations working to advance health equity and create healthier communities. Most recently, $5 million in funding went to support nearly 100 organizations in Virginia and North Carolina through the Fall 2022 Sentara Cares grant cycle, according to a press release.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

UVA shooting suspect appears in court as students try to move forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man accused of killing three University of Virginia football players last month, appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing. Albemarle County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the courthouse as Jones was ushered into the building out of view from news cameras.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Augusta Health hosts open house for new Outpatient Pavilion

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night in Fishersville, Augusta Health welcomed the community to check out its new Outpatient Pavilion. It’s a project that’s been years in the making. It was first approved by the Augusta Health Board in 2019, with the groundbreaking happening in Sept....
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Community honors missing Augusta County child

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Elkton Middle School partners with Elkton Police Department for toy drive

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton Middle School students have been working over the last several weeks to bring holiday cheer to children in need in the area. For the second year, the school partnered with the Elkton Police Department for their annual ‘Cops for Kids’ toy drive. Donations of new and unwrapped toys are taken between October 14 and December 3, and are then wrapped and distributed by officers before Christmas.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rite-Aid continues pilot program in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It was only three weeks ago that Rite Aid’s program launched in Craigsville. The pharmacy’s small-format store is on 4171 Lee Jackson Highway, roughly two miles from the exit to get into Greenville. They are ready to serve the residents in town along with...
GREENVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Woman’s body found behind church in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play after a woman’s body was found on the back patio of a church on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church around 2:15 p.m. to find a deceased woman - identified Thursday as Andrea Thompson-Lambert - on the back patio.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

RHSPCA’s second annual Festival of Trees auction nears close

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is nearing the end of its second annual Festival of Trees online auction. Advocates for Valley Animals started the auction last year to raise money for the SPCA. In its first year, the auction raised nearly $3,000 for the SPCA, and with more...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony returns to Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Dayton Christmas Parade is happening tomorrow evening, Dec. 9, at 6:00 p.m., immediately followed by a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Dove Park. According to a press release, the parade route begins at the Municipal Building, and ends at Dove Park, where the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place. Turner Ashby’s Marching Band will be in attendance, along with several fire trucks, walking groups, antique cars, spirited floats, and more!
DAYTON, VA

