ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton Middle School students have been working over the last several weeks to bring holiday cheer to children in need in the area. For the second year, the school partnered with the Elkton Police Department for their annual ‘Cops for Kids’ toy drive. Donations of new and unwrapped toys are taken between October 14 and December 3, and are then wrapped and distributed by officers before Christmas.

ELKTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO