WDBJ7.com
A Holiday Concert for the Human Family
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You’re invited to a special holiday concert that celebrates conversation across differences and reconciliation with the goal of bringing folks together from all walks of life around a common purpose to share and celebrate music and the message of togetherness. The Rev. Marisa Sifontes, from...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas parade downtown road closures, parking information
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic temporarily on Friday. View your parking options here. · Jefferson Street (from Walnut to Elm Ave) will be closed at 5:00 p.m. for the parade lineup. Jefferson Street will be closed to thru traffic from Williamson Road intersection to Walnut (No right turn from Williamson onto Jefferson) at 5:00 p.m. Once the Parade has concluded, Jefferson Street will open.
WSLS
Christiansburg Chick-fil-A may be moving to new location soon
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Those in Christiansburg might soon need to drive to a new spot to get their Chick-fil-A fix. According to the Town of Christiansburg, Chick-fil-A has submitted a proposal, requesting that the old Golden Corral be turned into a Chick-fil-A. The new location would be about 5...
Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect
Covington, Va. (VR) - The Men’s Ministry of the Pine Street Baptist Church, Covington, hosted a breakfast reception at the church, Saturday, to give the community an opportunity to meet and welcome Rev. Charlie S. Ellis, Jr. and his wife, Minister Karen Ellis. Breakfast was buffet-style and was served at 10:00am. Deacon Roy Carter introduced the Ellis’ to the community and asked him to render the blessing of the food. “Now, that the people and pastor have come together, God will lead us in the direction He will have us go,” said Ellis before he began the prayer. “We are here to do ministry and lift up the downtrodden,” said Ellis of his decision to come to the Covington area. He preached his first sermon Sunday, as Pine Street Baptist Church’s Pastor-Elect. Ellis is from Waterloo, IA. He moved to the Roanoke area to pastor Bent Mountain Baptist Church, in Bent Mountain, and “to marry me,” said Sister Ellis. He pastored there for eight years. The Ellis’ have five children and will reside in the Church’s parsonage. The post Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Former Pulaski Middle School to be transformed into apartment building
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Times are changing in Pulaski - leaders are looking to transform a former school facility into a space for affordable housing. Because of the changing landscape in town right now, construction crews are busy replacing waterlines. “I have seen changes along Main Street, they’re trying...
WDBJ7.com
The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Hope was started in August by the Harvest Foundation to help community members fund projects that will make a positive difference in Martinsville and Henry County. A luncheon was held Wednesday at Piedmont Arts to award the ideas selected for the Project Hope grant. “We...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
WSLS
Missing Roanoke teen with autism found by local librarian
ROANOKE, Va. – After an hours-long search, a Roanoke teenager with autism is home safe and sound. Roanoke police say the 14-year-old boy was last seen at his home on Signal Hill Avenue NW around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police tracked his phone to nearby woods, but lost the signal around 8 a.m.
rchsprowler.com
Homecoming Themes Have Students in Uproar
Throughout the course of Rockbridge County’s history, we have had all kinds of fun and unique homecoming themes. With our Homecoming festivities coming to a close, it has the cats thinking on these past themes, wondering if we got the best of the best or if we’ll go down into history like the rest.
Roanoke City Adult Detention Center Offers Specialized Care
In the past six months, the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, in partnership with its healthcare provider, NaphCare, has implemented new programs to provide specialized care within the detention center. The programs provide effective treatment to individuals with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) or Hepatitis C during incarceration and connect them to community providers that can […]
WSLS
Is ‘slugging’ good for your skin?
ROANOKE, Va. – Slugging: It’s a skincare trend that you may have seen on TikTok. Basically, it’s just coating your face with petroleum jelly before you go to bed in order to wake up with glowing skin. But many people are left wondering, “Does it actually work?” and “Is it healthy?”
pmg-va.com
Bedford Humane Society
Donnie is a favorite pup. He is cute as a button and lots of personality. Donnie is a puppy all the way, including chewing on everything. He is learning crate training, doing really well with not pottying in the house and learning not to play tug of war when walking on a leash. He loves to play with other dogs but has not been introduced to any cats. If you are ready to teach Donnie the basic commands and have lots of patience with his puppy behavior, Donnie is the one for you to mold into the perfect companion. Donnie is scheduled to be neutered December 7th, therefore he cannot go to his new home until he has healed. Donnie is up to date on his vaccinations, microchipped, has been dewormed, tested for heartworm and is on preventative, and will be neutered before going to new home.
WDBJ7.com
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire; busy intersection reopened
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a fire at the old Givens Book Store in Salem Tuesday night. Salem Fire-EMS said they were called out to the structure fire at 1641 East Main Street at 8:05 p.m. Crews found flames coming out of the second floor of the building....
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Narrows High School Homecoming queen gives up crown to friend with special needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For those who attended Narrows’ Homecoming game this year, the final score might be a distant memory now. But what happened on the Homecoming court will probably never fade from memory. “I love how Amy is the sweetest person I’ve ever met. She’s always smiling. And...
White Mill project finally launches in Danvillle
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The historic White Mill building in Danville is getting a new look. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 it received the final approval to start the White Mill project on Memorial Drive. IDA says the White Mill building will be converted into a multi-use project featuring apartments and […]
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency road work causes delays on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 3:30 P.M.:. Drivers on I-81 Friday evening can continue to expect delays due to emergency roadwork, according to VDOT. Emergency roadwork is happening at mile marker 137 to repair a large pothole, VDOT said. A right lane closure was expected to be in place...
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
wfxrtv.com
Sheep found wandering in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating the owner of a sheep. Police say the sheep was found wandering the city. The sheep is safe and unharmed. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact LPD’s animal...
wfxrtv.com
Librarian helps locate missing teen
UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
