Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker

By Matt Johnson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYGqj_0jZPkFC100

The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

The Week 14 NFL injury report and bye weeks have a significant impact on fantasy football rankings this time of year. With six teams unavailable this week and players like Lamar Jackson , Kenneth Walker potentially sidelined, the options are even more limited.

Below, we’ll examine some of the matchups fantasy managers will want to target and avoid in Week 14. In addition, we’ll highlight potential sleepers and bust that land in the middle of our fantasy rankings at every position.

Before diving into our fantasy rankings for Week 14, here are the NFL teams on a bye this week.

NFL bye Week 14

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Chicago Bears
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Washington Commanders

Statistics via Pro Football Reference

Now let’s get into our Week 14 fantasy football rankings.

Week 14 fantasy QB rankings

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT
1 Jalen Hurts @ New York Giants
2 Joe Burrow vs Cleveland Browns
3 Justin Herbert vs Miami Dolphins
4 Patrick Mahomes @ Denver Broncos
5 Tua Tagovailoa @ Los Angeles Chargers
6 Josh Allen vs New York Jets
7 Kirk Cousins @ Detroit Lions
8 Trevor Lawrence @ Tennessee Titans
9 Dak Prescott vs Houston Texans
10 Jared Goff vs Minnesota Vikings
11 Geno Smith vs Carolina Panthers
12 Derek Carr @ Los Angeles Rams
13 Deshaun Watson @ Cincinnati Bengals
14 Kyler Murray vs New England Patriots
15 Ryan Tannehill vs Jacksonville Jaguars
16 Tom Brady @ San Francisco 49ers
17 Tyler Huntley @ Pittsburgh Steelers
18 Daniel Jones vs Philadelphia Eagles
19 Russell Wilson vs Kansas City Chiefs
20 Sam Darnold @ Seattle Seahawks

Some of the top options in our Week 14 fantasy QB rankings have massive challenges ahead of them. It elevates Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow to the top, with Hurts facing a Giants’ defense allowing a 93.7 QB rating in the last five weeks as Burrow battles a Browns’ secondary that is wildly inconsistent this year.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins all have a variety of challenging matchups. On the road in Denver, Mahomes faces a Broncos’ secondary holding opponents to a 78.5 QB rating with a 9-8 TD-INT ratio in 12 games.

As for Allen, Sauce Gardner can stick with Stefon Diggs and that will make passing more difficult for Buffalo considering New York is holding its opponents to 173.2 pass ypg with a 77.9 QB rating and 3-4 TD-INT arm in the last five weeks.

Week 14 fantasy sleepers – Quarterbacks

  • Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

Prescott and Cousins also don’t have matchups that seem as appealing based on the reputation of their opponents. In the last six games, Houston’s secondary allowed just an average 171.2 pass ypg with five touchdown passes. As for Detroit, its opponents averaged an 81.4 QB rating with a 58.6% completion rate and 6-4 TD-INT in the last four games.

Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys climb

Fantasy bust candidates in Week 14

  • Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots
  • Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

As for our sleepers in the Week 14 fantasy QB rankings, look at Ryan Tannehill vs the Jaguars’ defense (9-1 TD-INT, 292.3 pass ypg last four games) and Jared Goff vs Minnesota (337 pass ypg, 92.0 QB rating in last four games).

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 14 – Running Backs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QscAy_0jZPkFC100
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
RANK PLAYER OPPONENT
1 Derrick Henry vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
2 Saquon Barkley (Q) vs Philadelphia Eagles
3 Christian McCaffrey vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 Josh Jacobs @ Los Angeles Rams
5 Austin Ekeler vs Miami Dolphins
6 Dalvin Cook @ Detroit Lions
7 Nick Chubb @ Cincinnati Bengals
8 Joe Mixon vs Cleveland Browns
9 Tony Pollard vs Houston Texans
10 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Arizona Cardinals
11 Ezekiel Elliott vs Houston Texans
12 Jeff Wilson Jr @ Los Angeles Chargers
13 Miles Sanders @ New York Giants
14 Isiah Pacheco @ Denver Broncos
15 Jamaal Williams vs Minnesota Vikings
16 D’Onta Foreman @ Seattle Seahawks
17 Travis Etienne @ Tennessee Titans
18 Kenneth Walker III (D) vs Carolina Panthers
19 Najee Harris vs Baltimore Ravens
20 Dameon Pierce @ Dallas Cowboys
21 D’Andre Swift vs Minnesota Vikings
22 Devin Singletary vs New York Jets
23 Raheem Mostert @ Los Angeles Chargers
24 Cam Akers vs Las Vegas Raiders
25 Zonovan Knight @ Buffalo Bills
26 J.K. Dobbins @ Pittsburgh Steelers
27 Rachaad White @ San Francisco 49ers
28 Latavius Murray vs Kansas City Chiefs
29 James Cook vs New York Jets
30 Leonard Fournette @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 14 fantasy RB rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Jumping right into our Week 14 fantasy running back rankings, it all begins with Derrick Henry. This is a favorable game script for him, with Tennesse a favorite to win. Running on a Jaguars’ defense allowing 137.8 rush ypg and 4.6 yards per carry in the last six weeks, Henry is a strong bet for a 100-yard performance.

Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Josh Jacobs are all top five in the Week 14 RB rankings for a few reasons beyond their All-Pro talents. In Barkley’s case, his pass-catching work makes him game-script proof and the Eagles have allowed plenty of explosive runs this year.

McCaffrey takes on a Buccaneers’ run defense that has allowed 150-plus rushing yards to five different opponents this season. Now that San Francisco is making McCaffrey the focal point of its offense, he can be an RB1 in any given week. As for Jacobs, an elite Rams’ run defense isn’t the same without Aaron Donald and Las Vegas finally learned to start feeding Jacobs early and often.

Also Read:
2022 NFL offense rankings: Top units and stats leaders ahead of Week 14

Fantasy Football RB sleepers – Week 14

  • Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
  • D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks
  • Jeff Wilson Jr, Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers
  • Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers

Leading our fantasy sleepers at running back, it is all about matchups. Denver has allowed its opponents to average 4.6 yards per carry and 134.3 rush ypg in the past six weeks. Quite frankly, running the ball might be key to a Chiefs’ win.

Foreman takes on one of the worst run defenses in the NFL with Seattle ceding 160 rush ypg and 16 rushing touchdowns in its past 11 contests. As for Wilson Jr., they could both find the end zone and produced 50-plus yards heading into a game against the Chargers’ front (167.9 rush ypg allowed, 12 touchdowns in last nine weeks).

Week 14 fantasy WR rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tveBB_0jZPkFC100
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
RANK PLAYER OPPONENT
1 Justin Jefferson @ Detroit Lions
2 Davante Adams @ Los Angeles Rams
3 Ja’Marr Chase vs Cleveland Browns
4 A.J. Brown @ New York Giants
5 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Minnesota Vikings
6 Tyreek Hill @ Los Angeles Chargers
7 DeAndre Hopkins vs New England Patriots
8 Amari Cooper @ Cincinnati Bengals
9 Tee Higgins vs Cleveland Browns
10 Stefon Diggs vs New Yor Jets
11 Garrett Wilson @ Buffalo Bills
12 Keenan Allen vs Miami Dolphins
13 DK Metcalf vs Carolina Panthers
14 Jaylen Waddle @ Los Angeles Chargers
15 Tyler Lockett vs Carolina Panthers
16 CeeDee Lamb vs Houston Texans
17 Chris Godwin @ San Francisco 49ers
18 Christian Kirk @ Tennessee Titans
19 Deebo Samuel vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 DeVonta Smith @ New York Giants
21 Mike Williams vs Miami Dolphins
22 JuJu Smith-Schuster @ Denver Broncos
23 DJ Moore @ Seattle Seahawks
24 Mike Evans @ San Francisco 49ers
25 George Pickens vs Baltimore Ravens
26 Adam Thielen @ Detroit Lions
27 Michael Gallup vs Houston Texans
28 Diontae Johnson vs Baltimore Ravens
29 Brandon Aiyuk vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 Zay Jones @ Tennessee Titans
Week 14 fantasy football rankings use 0.5 PPR scoring

Diving into the Week 14 fantasy WR rankings, it all starts with Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams. While the Lions’ secondary has played well collectively, it still lacks the No. 1 cornerback who can line up with Jefferson. With the OPOY candidate averaging 11 targets per game, he’s a safe bet for six catches and 60-plus receiving yards at a minimum.

As for Adams, the Rams’ secondary is allowing 334 pass ypg in the past two weeks. While one of those matchups came vs Mahomes, the absence of Aaron Donald means Los Angeles can’t generate consistent pressure. Even for a pedestrian Raiders’ offensive line, it should give Carr more than enough time for Adams to continue his outstanding season.

Fantasy WR bust candidates

  • Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans
  • Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

CeeDee Lamb is among our candidates who could disappoint on Sunday. Houston is respectable against the pass, ranking 13th in yards allowed to wide receivers (1,777). Prescott will be spreading the ball around early, reducing Lamb’s volume of targets. In addition, Dallas can use this game to dominate on the ground with Elliott and Pollard candidates for monster performances.

Diggs remains a must-start fantasy player, but managers should temper their expectations in Week 14. Diggs’ quarterback isn’t quite as effective with his ball placement since suffering the UCL injury. In addition, the Jets’ secondary stuck to Jefferson really well last week (45 receiving yards on 11 targets), with only a late touchdown saving the fantasy line.

Fantasy Football WR sleepers – Week 14

  • Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins
  • George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens
  • Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans

Fantasy TE rankings – Week 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6FYe_0jZPkFC100
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
RANK PLAYER OPPONENT
1 Travis Kelce @ Denver Broncos
2 T.J. Hockenson @ Detroit Lions
3 Dalton Schultz vs Houston Texans
4 Mark Andrews @ Pittsburgh Steelers
5 George Kittle vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 Pat Freiermuth vs Baltimore Ravens
7 Gerald Everett vs Miami Dolphins
8 Foster Moreau @ Los Angeles Rams
9 Evan Engram @ Tennessee Titans
10 Greg Dulcich vs Kansas City Chiefs
11 Tyler Conklin @ Buffalo Bills
12 Mike Gesicki @ Los Angeles Chargers
13 Chigoziem Okonkwo vs Jacksonville Jaguars
14 Noah Fant vs Carolina Panthers
15 Hunter Henry @ Arizona Cardinals
16 Dawson Knox vs New York Jets
17 Cade Otton @ San Francisco 49ers
18 Daniel Bellinger vs Philadelphia Eagles
19 Brock Wright vs Minnesota Vikings
20 Austin Hooper vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 14 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

It’s evident that outside of Travis Kelce, tight end has been a wasteland for fantasy managers this season. Fortunately, we do have a ‘Revenge Game’ narrative as T.J. Hockenson faces his former team. With a strong likelihood that both clubs eclipse 20 points, Hockenson comes in at No. 2 in the fantasy TE rankings.

We like the matchup for George Kittle in Week 14. While he’s coming off consecutive games under 30 receiving yards without a touchdown, Tampa Bay is susceptible to allowing some big plays to tight ends. Brock Purdy will be relying on multiple check-down options Sunday and Kittle can turn that volume into a quality floor, something that is suddenly hard to find at tight end.

For those feeling risky, Brock Wright, Daniel Bellinger and Chigoziem Okonkwo are worthwhile fantasy sleepers in Week 14. Okonkwo is the primary target, facing a Jaguars’ pass defense that has fell apart in the last month.

Worst NFL defenses vs tight ends 2022

  1. Arizona Cardinals – 73.3 receiving yards per game allowed, 9 touchdowns
  2. Seattle Seahawks – 60.4 receiving ypg allowed, 6 touchdowns
  3. Los Angeles Chargers – 58.9 receiving ypg allowed, 4 touchdowns
  4. Detroit Lions – 54.1 receiving ypg allowed, 8 touchdowns
  5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 54.7 receiving ypg, 6 touchdowns

Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings

  1. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets
  2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  3. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams
  4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
  5. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers
  6. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns
  7. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers
  8. Michael Badgley, Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
  9. Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans
  10. Nick Folk, New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals
  11. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins
  12. Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills
  13. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  14. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants
  15. Matthew Wright, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens
  16. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers
10 longest field goals in NFL history

Week 14 fantasy D/ST rankings

2022 NFL defense rankings: Week 14 fantasy defense rankings, NFL defensive stats

More must-reads:

