Sir Damon Buffini has been appointed to the new role of deputy chair of the BBC Board, in addition to his capacity as chair of the BBC Commercial Board. Buffini was a founding partner of the international investment firm Permira. He has been chair of the Royal National Theatre since 2015 and has held multiple non-executive directorships across various industries. Buffini joined the BBC Board as a non-executive director in November 2021 and was appointed chair of the BBC Commercial Board in March 2022.

19 HOURS AGO