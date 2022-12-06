Read full article on original website
Lionsgate TV Inks Overall Deal with Dahvi Waller
Lionsgate Television Group has signed a multiyear overall deal for high-end premium scripted series with Emmy-winning writer and producer Dahvi Waller and her new Federal Engineering banner. Waller was the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the award-winning series Mrs. America and served as a writer and producer on Mad...
Sky Studios Adds to Drama Team
Sky Studios has made two new appointments to its drama team as it looks to increase the investment and scale of Sky original dramas. Katherine Butler, most recently creative director at The Ink Factory, has been tapped as director of commissioning for drama, while Adrian Sturges, an independent freelance producer, has been hired as an executive producer.
New BBC Board Appointments
Sir Damon Buffini has been appointed to the new role of deputy chair of the BBC Board, in addition to his capacity as chair of the BBC Commercial Board. Buffini was a founding partner of the international investment firm Permira. He has been chair of the Royal National Theatre since 2015 and has held multiple non-executive directorships across various industries. Buffini joined the BBC Board as a non-executive director in November 2021 and was appointed chair of the BBC Commercial Board in March 2022.
Batwheels Scores Second Season
The Cartoonito original preschool hit Batwheels has been ordered for a second season for Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, season one launched this fall. Following its premiere, the series became Cartoon Network’s number one original preschool series with boys ages 2 to 5 this year and is the number one original preschool show on HBO Max.
Banijay Americas Invests in A Fábrica
Banijay Americas has purchased a majority stake in the Brazilian studio A Fábrica. Based in Rio de Janeiro, A Fábrica is behind Vai Que Cola, Brazil’s highest-rated pay-TV sitcom. In addition to the upcoming Netflix comedy series Sem Filtro, the studio is preparing to launch A Divisão, a co-production with Afroreggae Audiovisual that is set to debut on Globoplay in 2023. On the film side, A Fábrica has produced original titles for theatrical release, as well as for streaming platforms. It recently delivered Modo Avião, which charted the highest audience for a non-English-language film in Netflix’s history.
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
New Detective Series with Taron Egerton for Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has revealed Firebug, a new Apple original drama from creator Dennis Lehane that will star and be executive produced by Taron Egerton. Written by Lehane, the series follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue two serial arsonists. The story is inspired by some of the events presented in truth.media’s Firebug podcast.
Disney Branded TV Extends Deal with Tim Federle
Disney Branded Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with producer Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner. Chorus Boy currently has five Emmy Award nominations for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, created and executive produced by Federle, and eight for Better Nate Than Ever, a film that he wrote, directed and executive produced based on his own best-selling novel.
Video: Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker Talk Abbott Elementary
Now in its second season on ABC, Abbott Elementary has been a breakout comedy hit. The mockumentary-style sitcom garnered multiple Emmy wins and nominations this year and much praise for creator (and star) Quinta Brunson. Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker serve as executive producers and showrunners on the series, produced by their own Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions.
Little Angel Launches on Kidoodle.TV
English-language episodes of Moonbug Entertainment’s preschool series Little Angel have launched on Kidoodle.TV for the U.S. and Canada and will roll out in other territories soon. The animated series explores the reality of growing up through the adventures of Baby John and his family and features upbeat songs and...
AGC Unwritten Expands Creative Team
AGC Unwritten, AGC Studios’ unscripted subsidiary, has bolstered its creative team with four appointments, including naming Emily Knight as VP of development. Knight joins from Expectation, where she was head of development, running the factual slate and overseeing commissions for platforms such as the BBC and Netflix. Prior to that, she was head of development for the U.K. arm of All3Media’s Maverick TV.
