Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Sky Studios Adds to Drama Team
Sky Studios has made two new appointments to its drama team as it looks to increase the investment and scale of Sky original dramas. Katherine Butler, most recently creative director at The Ink Factory, has been tapped as director of commissioning for drama, while Adrian Sturges, an independent freelance producer, has been hired as an executive producer.
‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Stars Alfie Allen, Amir El-Masry Are ‘Not Surprised’ BBC Hit Show Got Picked Up for a Second Season
“I’m not surprised,” says British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry on the recent news that hit BBC drama “SAS Rogue Heroes” has been picked up for a second season. “Steve [Steven Knight, the show’s writer and executive producer] is incredible and so is Tom Shankland [the show’s director]. He [Shankland] brought a really refreshing take on the story, he’s brought it to a modern audience, so I’m not surprised.” El-Masry, who plays the fictional Dr. Gamal, is echoed by co-star Alfie Allen, who plays real-life army officer John “Jock” Lewes. “I can’t wait for season two and I think it will be an...
‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge In Adaptation Of Michael Ausiello’s Memoir
Spoiler Alert is about as funny and upbeat a film you could possibly make when the subject is the illness and death of one of the partners in the central relationship. It’s a gay Love Story with laughs, albeit with a twist, as the film challenges itself to be both amusing and emotionally involving where matters of life and death are concerned. Fortunately, it manages to more or less succeed on both counts due to its ever-ready wise-crack nature and sympathetic direction. “I’ve always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy,” announces Michael (Jim Parsons), a dweeby-but-funny New...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Hein’s Picks: Life Imitates Art as Warwick Davis Returns to Willow
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
A.V. Club
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Canceled at HBO Max After Two Seasons
HBO Max has canceled “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” after two seasons. The reality series, which was created by Issa Rae, is the third unscripted series to get the axe at the streamer this week. First, as exclusively reported by Variety, was Elan Gale’s fan-favorite “FBoy Island” on Monday, followed by voguing competition series “Legendary” on Tuesday. Those shows ran for two and three seasons, respectively. Named after the 2012 Frank Ocean song “Sweet Life,” the series followed a friend group of Black 20-somethings through their career and personal pursuits while living in South L.A. Season 1 debuted in 2021, while Season 2...
Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’
Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
World Screen News
BBC Acquires Hit U.S. Comedies
BBC has acquired the U.S. comedies Our Flag Means Death, starring and executive produced by Taika Waititi, and Search Party, both of which will land on BBC iPlayer in 2023. From creator and showrunner David Jenkins and executive producer Waititi, Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. Bonnet and his crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas, but his fortune changes after a fateful run-in with Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi.
World Screen News
ZDF Boards Harry Wild Season Two
ZDF has come on board as a co-producer for season two of Acorn TV’s Irish mystery thriller Harry Wild, which has been given an extended episode order. The drama stars Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method; Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman). The series is produced by Dynamic Television and Metropolitan Films, with Dynamic handling worldwide distribution.
SFGate
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa Join Aldis Hodge in Alex Cross Series at Amazon
The pair join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, which is titled “Cross.” Amazon ordered the show to series in October. Mark Burnett Exits MGM, Producer Vows Return to 'Independently Creating and Innovating'. “Cross” is described as thriller mystery series. Per the official logline, “Alex...
The ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 Trailer
Godfather Of Harlem has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated third season. Based on a true story, Forest Whitaker stars as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson who works to regain control of his 1960’s neighborhood that he found in shambles after he returned from an 11-year prison bid. The acclaimed drama is set to return on Jan. 15, 2023, on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.More from VIBE.com5 Things We Learned After Watching The ‘BMF’ Season 2 TrailerKeke Palmer Shares "Life-Changing" Sex Advice From Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, 'Outlaws' Godfather...
World Screen News
Wendy Darke Talks Predators
True to Nature, founded by former BBC Natural History Unit chief Wendy Darke, has been elevating wildlife filmmaking since its formation, tapping into the needs of a wealth of new commissioners in this segment. With Predators, for Sky Nature and Netflix, the team at True to Nature looked to bring a new perspective to the stories of five apex predators—polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, pumas in Chile, lions in Botswana and cheetahs in Tanzania—with innovative filming and storytelling techniques, and narration via acclaimed British actor Tom Hardy. Darke tells TV Real Weekly about the new series, which premieres December 11.
World Screen News
Korean Short Film Lands Series Adaptation
Viddsee Studios is adapting the Korean short film Human Form into a series called Alienated for launch on Mediacorp’s platforms in Singapore next year. The six-part show is being produced by Viddsee Studios alongside Korean filmmaker Doyeon Noh, the creator of Human Form. The viral short follows an 18-year-old girl, struggling with societal pressures, as she strikes a deal with an unusual entity that allows her to experience different lives through alternate universes.
World Screen News
Beyond Rights Scores Raft of Sales in Benelux
Beyond Rights has scored a slew of new deals for more than 600 hours with broadcasters in Benelux, including Discovery, Disney, SBS and more. Among the new deals, Discovery licensed season three of Flipping Bangers, as well as the last three seasons of Abandoned Engineering, for its regional footprint. Disney,...
World Screen News
Disney Branded TV Extends Deal with Tim Federle
Disney Branded Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with producer Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner. Chorus Boy currently has five Emmy Award nominations for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, created and executive produced by Federle, and eight for Better Nate Than Ever, a film that he wrote, directed and executive produced based on his own best-selling novel.
World Screen News
Ganesh Rajaram Named Asia, LatAm CEO at Fremantle
Fremantle has promoted Ganesh Rajaram to CEO of Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, reporting directly to Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. In his new role, Rajaram will oversee all aspects of the company’s production businesses in Asia and Latin America. The managing directors for India, Indonesia and Mexico will report to Rajaram, who will remain based in Singapore.
World Screen News
Nippon TV & Envision’s CONNECTED Lands U.S. Option
Tomorrow Studios has optioned CONNECTED: The Homebound Detective, the Japanese crime drama format from Envision Entertainment and Nippon TV, for a U.S. adaptation. Envision Entertainment and Nippon TV will co-produce the U.S. version with Tomorrow Studios. The scripted format follows an agoraphobic young man who finds a tribe of online sleuths after being laid off, eventually being enlisted by local authorities to help solve crimes.
Comments / 0