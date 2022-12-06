Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Leading Asian Producers Talk Trends at AAAs Conference
Producers and directors of some of the titles in the running for best drama at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAAs) Gala Final in Singapore weighed in on the storytelling process and scripted trends at a panel today moderated by World Screen’s Mansha Daswani. The panel at the National...
World Screen News
Fireworks Media Group Partners with Paul Taylor
Fireworks Media Group has teamed with home-renovation producer Paul Taylor and his company Lucky Stars Media to further its footprint in the genre. Taylor’s Lucky Stars Media has been credited with more than 100 hours of television and has developed series such as Home Town, Off the Grid On the Beach and Mom & Me. Fireworks’ experience with the home-renovation genre includes Pamela’s Garden of Eden, featuring Pamela Anderson.
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'National Treasure' 18 years later
It's been 18 years since Ben Gates stole the Declaration of Independence. Here's what stars like Nicolas Cage and Justin Bartha have done since.
World Screen News
Georges Leclere Dies at 78
International television industry veteran Georges Leclere, former senior VP of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, has died tragically after being struck by a car while walking his dog. Leclere was an international media consultant with a background in diplomacy, science and international television. He began his career...
World Screen News
Red Arrow Studios International Notches Up Format Deals
Red Arrow Studios International has inked a raft of international deals for titles from its format slate, including the relationship series Love for the Ages. Love for the Ages sees three middle-aged married couples, each at a crossroads in their relationships, attempt to inject some youthful energy back into their lives by swapping their spouses for partners 20 years younger. Originally produced by Kinetic Content for Tplus (U.S.), the format has been optioned by ZPR Media (Poland) and Banijay in a multi-territory deal covering the Nordics, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands and France.
World Screen News
Batwheels Scores Second Season
The Cartoonito original preschool hit Batwheels has been ordered for a second season for Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, season one launched this fall. Following its premiere, the series became Cartoon Network’s number one original preschool series with boys ages 2 to 5 this year and is the number one original preschool show on HBO Max.
World Screen News
Korean Short Film Lands Series Adaptation
Viddsee Studios is adapting the Korean short film Human Form into a series called Alienated for launch on Mediacorp’s platforms in Singapore next year. The six-part show is being produced by Viddsee Studios alongside Korean filmmaker Doyeon Noh, the creator of Human Form. The viral short follows an 18-year-old girl, struggling with societal pressures, as she strikes a deal with an unusual entity that allows her to experience different lives through alternate universes.
World Screen News
The World According to Grandpa to Feature First Deaf Character
The World According to Grandpa, currently airing on Channel 5’s preschool strand Milkshake!, is set to feature its first Deaf character in an episode debuting December 11. The new character, Alfred, wears a visible hearing aid and uses British Sign Language (BSL) to communicate. Milkshake! and Saffron Cherry Productions worked closely with sign-language experts and Red Bee Media to ensure the BSL was translated correctly into animated form.
World Screen News
GoQuest Licenses Ukrainian Drama Ruby Ring
GoQuest Media has signed a deal for the Ukrainian drama Ruby Ring in Ecuador. Ecuadorian broadcaster TC Televisión has secured exclusive TV rights for the high-end series, making Ruby Ring the first Ukrainian series to be aired on a channel in Ecuador. Produced by Media Group Ukraine and based...
World Screen News
Bing’s Animal Stories to Air on Rai Yoyo
Bing’s Animal Stories is slated to broadcast on Rai Yoyo in Italy on December 11. Bing’s Animal Stories contains seven episodes from all four Bing series and other content that is only available in the film version. Currently the most popular preschool series on the Rai Play digital platform, Bing has been a success in Italy since its launch in 2018.
World Screen News
Blue Planet II Producer Mark Brownlow Joins Plimsoll
Plimsoll Productions has brought on BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Mark Brownlow, whose work includes Blue Planet II and Frozen Planet II. Brownlow joins Plimsoll’s natural-history unit as an executive producer. A seasoned and esteemed producer and director who is credited with more than 20 natural-history titles, Brownlow has spent the last 28 years with BBC.
World Screen News
Disney Branded TV Extends Deal with Tim Federle
Disney Branded Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with producer Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner. Chorus Boy currently has five Emmy Award nominations for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, created and executive produced by Federle, and eight for Better Nate Than Ever, a film that he wrote, directed and executive produced based on his own best-selling novel.
World Screen News
Saving Christmas Spirit Lands on AMC+
AMC+ has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the family-friendly Christmas romance movie Saving Christmas Spirit from Nicely Entertainment. The movie sees American archaeologist Lucy Stewart spend her Christmas break in the Scottish Highlands on a quest to find the ruins of a shrine to the ancient goddess Beira, the Queen of Winter. She checks into the local manor house, where she meets charming distillery owner Duncan, who offers to guide her through the countryside.
World Screen News
Singapore Leads in Night One of Asian Academy Creative Awards
Singapore took home seven wins during night one of the Asian Academy Creative Awards today, followed by India with four. The Asian Academy Creative Awards are taking place in Singapore this week, with regional winners across a range of categories being presented over two nights. The Gala Awards Final tomorrow night (Thursday) will see the presentation of a further 18 performance and scripted categories.
World Screen News
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
World Screen News
Fremantle Completes Full Takeover of Passenger
Fremantle has acquired the independent production company Passenger, behind the Sky drama This England, which now becomes a fully-owned label. Passenger was launched by Richard Brown in May 2019 with the backing of Fremantle in an exclusive multiyear deal. It will now sit within Fremantle’s global drama division. In...
World Screen News
MVP Kids Launches YouTube Channel
MVP Kids has launched MVP Kids TV on YouTube to debut original stories incorporating characters from its catalog. Led by John Semper (Green Lantern: Beware My Power, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Smurfs, Scooby-Doo, The Jetsons, My Little Pony, Duck Tales, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Clifford the Red Dog) as group president, MVP Kids TV’s team also includes designer/producer Jim Castle and creator Jim Jinkins (Doug, 101 Dalmatians).
World Screen News
AGC Unwritten Expands Creative Team
AGC Unwritten, AGC Studios’ unscripted subsidiary, has bolstered its creative team with four appointments, including naming Emily Knight as VP of development. Knight joins from Expectation, where she was head of development, running the factual slate and overseeing commissions for platforms such as the BBC and Netflix. Prior to that, she was head of development for the U.K. arm of All3Media’s Maverick TV.
World Screen News
Banijay Options CJ ENM’s The Genius Game
Banijay has inked an option deal for CJ ENM’s survival game-show format The Genius Game for adaptation in the U.K., Denmark and Norway. Players in The Genius Game are chosen based on their social IQ, charisma, charm and intelligence to challenge their analytical reasoning, attention to detail, memory and loyalty in battles of intelligence and manipulation. Remarkable Entertainment, Mastiff TV Denmark and Mastiff TV Norway are attached to produce the U.K., Denmark and Norway versions, respectively.
World Screen News
New Managing Director for Method Animation
Katell France has been appointed managing director and chief content officer of Method Animation. In her new role, France will design and implement the editorial strategy of Method Animation. She brings over 25 years of experience to the role, having begun her career at Gaumont in 1995. She held roles at Xilam and Studio 100 Animation before founding Onikiri in 2020.
