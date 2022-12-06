Red Arrow Studios International has inked a raft of international deals for titles from its format slate, including the relationship series Love for the Ages. Love for the Ages sees three middle-aged married couples, each at a crossroads in their relationships, attempt to inject some youthful energy back into their lives by swapping their spouses for partners 20 years younger. Originally produced by Kinetic Content for Tplus (U.S.), the format has been optioned by ZPR Media (Poland) and Banijay in a multi-territory deal covering the Nordics, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands and France.

