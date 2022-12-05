ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 249 'Epic Meltdown in Dallas'

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — For three quarters, the Indianapolis Colts gave the Dallas Cowboys a run for their money.

And then the fourth quarter happened…

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the game.

They then discuss takeaways (11:49), including what to do with Matt Ryan, and check out the draft order (32:01).

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s road trip to Minnesota.

WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 The Hoop Podcast: Classic Preview

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Grant Pugh and Nicole Krasean preview the 2022 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. Linton vs Parke Heritage Marshall vs West Vigo Greencastle vs Northview Casey-Westfield vs Sullivan Edgewood vs Terre Haute South Terre Haute North vs Robinson Shakamak vs Cloverdale Bloomfield vs South Vermillion. The games begin at 10am on 12/26 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a semi truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD Interdiction Detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. Detectives located the truck on I-70 at mile marker […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
