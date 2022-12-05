Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Get a Whiff of This
Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse “grows” that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a four-acre operation at 3684 Via Real. They had equipped the greenhouses with carbon filters or “scrubbers” from the Netherlands, and they wanted to find out how well the scrubbers working to get rid of the stench of pot.
Goleta Holiday Parade Cancelled Due to Rain
The Goleta Lions Club, organizers of the Goleta Holiday Parade, made the decision Saturday morning to cancel tonight’s parade due to rain in the forecast. "We will miss seeing your faces tonight and wish you a happy holiday season," the City of Goleta stated. The Milpas holiday parade and...
Goleta Hires First Homelessness Services Coordinator
The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the hiring of its first Homelessness Services Coordinator. Chuck Flacks is a familiar face to the community and brings a wide range of professional experience in addressing issues related to homelessness and prevention of homelessness. Mr. Flacks spent most of his childhood in Santa Barbara and has been a proud resident of the City of Goleta. He has spent his professional career of over 20 years building affordable housing, helping low-wage workers improve their skills, and directly helping homeless people find a home.
Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire
Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
Six Vehicle Collision on Highway 154
Three people were injured in a six vehicle collision on Highway 154 near the entrace of Lake Cachuma. At 8:40 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene just east of the entrance. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports there were a total of three patients with minor injuries,...
County Installs Progress Pride Flag Curb Cuts in Isla Vista
State Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Second District County Supervisor Laura Capps celebrated the installation of a "Pride Block" at Pardall Road and Embarcadero Del Norte in Isla Vista [on Thursday]. They were joined by County staff and representatives from the Isla Vista Community Services District and Isla Vista Recreation and Park District.
Another Rainstorm Puts Goleta Holiday Parade Up in the Air
The City of Goleta is hopeful that the forecast will cooperate, and we will all get to experience the magic of the Goleta Holiday Parade tomorrow, Saturday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. in Old Town Goleta. The Santa Cruz Market 5th Annual Goleta Holiday Parade Presented by Fuel Depot originally scheduled for last Saturday, December 3, was postponed due to a strong likelihood of rain during the parade which did not transpire. Unfortunately, there is rain in the forecast again, but timing of the rain is what parade organizers (the Goleta Lions Club) is monitoring closely with the assistance of the National Weather Service. The Goleta Lions Club will decide Saturday by noon as to the status of the parade. Please check the event website https://goletaholidayparade.org/, the city website www.cityofgoleta.org and our @cityofgoleta social media sites for the parade status.
Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes
Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek
Montecito Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old dog who was stuck in San Ysidro Creek on Saturday morning. At 10:30 a.m., firefighters recieved a call from a local family whose dog did not return home after his normal time outside. The family went in search and found their dog, Wilson, stuck in the creek.
SBCC Begins Search for Next Superintendent/President
The Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees has opened the application process for hiring the next Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Superintendent/President. Recruitment will be open through January 20 with a goal of having a new president start in summer 2023. SBCC has been led by Interim Superintendent/President Kindred Murillo, Ed.D. since September 2021.
County Animal Services Receives Outpouring of Support as Animal Intakes Surge
November was a busy month for County Animal Services, taking in 117 more pets in need than the same time last year, 334 pets total. This past week alone, the SBCAS shelters took in 87 pets, and on Friday, December 2 there were no vacant kennels to house new strays. SBCAS leadership alerted the community, and over the weekend, 33 pets went into homes.
Fatal Shooting in Lompoc
Suspect(s) : Benito Martinez, 20-years-old. On Friday 12/09/2022 at approximately 11:25 PM, Officers responded to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located a 22-year-old male on the ground with bullet wounds. Officers began providing life saving measures until relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives responded and were able to identify the shooter as 20-year-old Benito Martinez. Benito was later arrested at the Police Department in the early morning hours on 12/10/2022 .
