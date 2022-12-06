Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Yardbarker
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Yardbarker
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Posts Funny Message To Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL right now, as he leads the league with 14.5 sacks and is a prime candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He will face a stiff test this Sunday when he and his team...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Brian Robinson Jr. or Terry McLaurin: Who's Commanders' Best?
Despite playing in only nine games, Brian Robinson Jr. has quickly become one of the Washington Commanders' best players on offense.
Cowboys vs. Texans: Laremy Tunsil Reveals View on Micah Parsons - 'A Good Test'
Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is the highest-graded pass blocker in the NFL. Micah Parsons is a gifted player who has 12 sacks this season and 25 for his career.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers George Pickens Stressed He Is Sick and Tired of Media Sensationalizing His 1 Outburst
Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver George Pickens addressed his well-covered outburst at last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Pickens was captured on the sideline yelling, obviously frustrated. “Throw me the f–king ball!”. This came on the heels of Diontae Johnson nearly fumbling in the fourth quarter. Pickens Stops...
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield helps Chicago Bears with the 2023 NFL draft
With Baker Mayfield winning last night, Chicago Bears still find themselves with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands going into Week 14, the Chicago Bears own the #2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. There is just one issue. There is a chance they won’t keep that choice even if they lose their final four games.
Yardbarker
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has placed himself in prime position to win this NFL award
Eagles fans once wanted to run general manager Howie Roseman out of town. His status had sunk so low that a fan, citing the GM's drafting ineptitude and habit of signing aging veterans who underperformed their contract, started a petition advocating for his firing. Ahead of the 2021 season, an...
Yardbarker
Possible candidates for Rams' now-vacant offensive coordinator position
The Los Angeles Rams are going to have to start from scratch again for their offensive coordinator. After not even a full season, Liam Coen has left Los Angeles to return to Kentucky to be their offensive coordinator once more. Working under Rams head coach Sean McVay as an offensive...
Yardbarker
Implications of the Cubs Signing Jameson Taillon
The Chicago Cubs made two huge splashes on Tuesday. The first was the singing of 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million deal, the second was the signing of starter Jameson Taillon. There are plenty of moves left for the Cubs to make, one which will likely be...
Trea Turner explains why he chose the Phillies
Introduced officially by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, two-time All-Star shortstop Trea Turner explained to reporters why he chose the City of Brotherly Love. Turner told reporters that once free agency began, he and his family searched for a long-term partnership, which they found in Philadelphia. "We were all in....
Comments / 0