Jessie Mae Montes Torres
Jessie Mae Montes Torres of Tampa Florida passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Highland Hospital after a courageous fight with cancer. Jessie was born in Batavia on August 6, 1983, the daughter of Blaze (Tommie) Parker and Elvin Montes. Jessie is survived by her husband Dannie and son...
Mary Grace Demarse
Mary Grace Demarse, 81, of Batavia passed away on December 6, 2022. She was born in Buffalo on August 9, 1941 to the late Henry J. and Teresa Marie (Koller) Poorten Sr. In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband; Robert M. Demarse; brothers Henry Poorten and William Poorten SJ.; sister Eileen M. Poorten.
David Reilly collects his nostalgia stories about growing up in Batavia in book
In the summer of 2018, retired school teacher David Reilly got inspired to write a story about growing up in Batavia, about going to the circus, and he sent it off to Billie Owens, then the editor of The Batavian, and asked if the online news site would be interested in publishing his little piece.
Country artist Claudia Hoyser stops in Batavia to promote her special whiskey blend
Country music recording artist Claudia Hoyser, pictured left above with WBTA's Nici "Noir" Johnson, was at Mr. Wine & Liquor in Batavia on Friday evening to promote her coffee-whiskey blend, Drunken Bean Whiskey, during a special event at the store that included tastings of a variety of wine and spirits. WBTA was on site for a live broadcast during the event.
Donna R. Pringle
Bergen - Donna R. Pringle , 79 of Bergen passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Bergen, NY. Donna was born Friday, March 19th, 1943 in Brockport, New York, daughter of the late Merton Reynolds and Ethel D John. She married Richard A Pringle, in January 1962. Donna graduated from Byron-Bergen Central Schools and later became a licensed hairdresser. She worked for Gilette/Sullivan insurance in Bergen and later as an associate for Wegmans in Brockport, until her retirement.
Restored bells toll for history and celebration of BMS centennial
Lucas Hoisington was happy to be playing his cello during a concert Thursday at Batavia Middle School. Unlike other concerts, though, this one was to commemorate the Ross Street school’s centennial birthday. That made the occasion even more special, the 13-year-old musician said. “It’s pretty cool,” he said after the celebratory event.
Society of Artists opens winter show at Richmond Memorial Library
Richard Ellingham won the "People's Choice Award" at the opening reception on Thusday for the Batavia Society of Artists annual Winter Show at the Richmond Memorial Library. The show runs through Dec. 28. Photos by Howard Owens
Progress, painting, and pucks: good things happening at McCarthy ice arena
After a tour of The McCarthy (a condensed version of David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena sometimes used at the rink) Monday, and noting the newly painted fiberglass benches — in “Rampart Blue” — it was clear that a transformation has been taking place.
Law and Order: Task Force investigation leads to drug dealing arrest at Hutchins Street residence
Jennifer M. "Miss B" Morton, 38, of Driving Park Avenue, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, and promoting prison contraband 1st, and Angela R. Bateman, 50, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal nuisance 1st and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. As the result of a joint investigation by Batavia PD and the Local Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed on Dec. 5 at a residence on Hutchins Street, Batavia.
Photo: Santa on State Street
Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped in at 150 State St., Batavia, on Friday evening to hear from all the good boys and girls hoping for the best presents ever under their Christmas trees this year. Angelina Pellegrino will host Santa again on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. She said there are 60 Christmas trees on her property this year. Photo by Howard Owens. With Santa, Prince and YeeYee Viera.
Symposium showcases research by Batavia medical student
On November 18, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine's (NYITCOM) Fall 2022 Student Research Symposium showcased scientific findings by Batavia medical student Margaret Cecere. The event, which took place at New York Institute of Technology's Long Island campus (Old Westbury, N.Y.), featured more than 50 student research...
William "Bill" James Stott
It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) James Stott, announce his passing at the age of 66. He was promoted to heaven on Sunday December 4, 2022, at the Batavia Veterans Medical Center. He was born on December 21, 1955, in Jamaica Queens, New York to the late William H. and Alice (Arensten) Stott. In addition to his parents, Bill is predeceased by a sister; Lisa Willey and a brother in law John Pflueger.
Driver in Law Street collision with utility pole turns himself in to Batavia PD
The man believed to be behind the wheel of a minivan that struck a utility pole on Law Street in Batavia on Nov. 23, causing a widespread power surge on the Southside, surrendered to Batavia PD on Tuesday. Jeremy Lyons, 38, of Mount Morris, was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and aggravated unlicensed operation, said Assistant Chief Chris Camp.
Sponsored Post: Ricky Palermo Foundation: Awareness continues to open doors because of Palermo Foundation
Awareness continues to open doors because of Palermo Foundation. It is always an emotional boost for me to see how much comfort our foundation has brought to people that have become newly injured with a spinal cord injury (SCI). Just imagine yourself being away on a California vacation with your wife and two children and then the most unexpected catastrophe happens as you find yourself floating facedown because you just broke your neck in the ocean. You don’t know which hospital is the best for treating a SCI so, you are at the mercy of the first responders. Just when you find yourself with nowhere to turn, you get a phone call from The Miami Project (MP) to Cure Paralysis (the #1 spinal research center in the country). The reason that the MP has called you is because one of your friends was at the BRUCE in the USA concert that was put on by our Ricky Palermo Foundation. This friend got in touch with me and I in turn got in touch with the MP, and this family was able to have a plan that has many of the answers you were hoping for. This is the second time that this situation has come up this year. Last winter, a cousin of a close friend who lives in Minnesota suffered a SCI while snowmobiling. This family called their cousin that is a big supporter of our events and he was able to contact me and then I was able to put them in touch with the MP. Then the MP guided them to the nearest SCI rehab. I wish my family had a place like the MP to call when I was first injured in 1981, but the MP did not exist until 1985.
In need of some ice hockey equipment? Friends of the Rink to the rescue
Sharon Valyear-Gray wanted to make one thing clear: if you're in need of hockey equipment, Friends of the Rink may be able to help. The nonprofit has six containers and then some of used goods, from skates and helmets to shoulder pads. What she also wants to make clear -- similar to the sheen on the ice rink at David M. McCarthy ice arena -- is that these goods are available to kids in need to help them enjoy the sport.
It will be a merrier Christmas for local kids after toy donations collected at Ken Barrett
City Fire, WBTA, Ken Barrett Chevrolet and Cadillac, along with the Salvation Army, teamed up again for their annual toy drive to benefit families in Genesee County who may not have the financial means to meet all of their kids' Christmas dreams. Photo: Ryan Whitcombe, Nathan Kinne, Nici Johnson, Ken Barrett, and Todd Rapp. Photo by Howard Owens
Licata Chiropractic is able to finally celebrate move into new business location on East Main Street
The big advantage of the new location of Licata Chiropractic at 542 East Main St. in Batavia, said owner Sandra Licata, is that she owns the real estate. After years of renting, Licata was able to purchase the property in early 2020, just before the pandemic started. She was able to do business but held off on a grand opening until this week when she hosted the Chamber of Commerce for a Business After Hours and a ribbon-cutting.
Two Saturdays remain for Mall Market shoppers
There are only two dates left for the Mall Markets on weekends at Batavia City Centre. This week's Mall Market is to feature Porter Farms, Tastefully Simple, Garner Farms, Dilcher's Concessions, Tag-It Custom Creations, Wright's Homestead and Max Pie's Furniture. The Dec. 17 registered vendors include Porter Farms, Tastefully Simple, Garner Farms, Dilcher's Concessions, Tag-It Custom Creations, Wright's Homestead, Max Pie's Furniture, Gracefully Designed, Flint's Maple, and Children Awaiting Parents.
USDA approves loan for Mercy Flight to replace helicopter stationed in Batavia
Mercy Flight is receiving a $3,043,000 federal loan to purchase a new helicopter that will be modified for medical service operations and stationed at the Genesee County Airport in Batavia, the USDA announced this week.
City seeks to appraise vacant parcels in Batavia City Centre for prospective transactions
Batavia city management is seeking approval to spend $5,400 for an appraiser to determine the value of several vacant properties within the City Centre. As part of the 2017 agreement between the city and the Mall Merchants Association, the city has responsibility for the 46,000-square-foot mall concourse and related expenses and has foreclosed on several defunct properties, namely parcels 11, 11A, 17, 18, 19 and 20.
