Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Times
Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office
December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
WTOP
Incoming Prince George’s County Council leaders call it ‘a new day’
A younger and more progressive faction will set the agenda and lead the Prince George’s County, Maryland, Council after the first council meeting of the new legislative session Tuesday. Outgoing Chair Calvin Hawkins nominated Jolene Ivey to succeed him. That nomination was quickly seconded, but then was scuttled by...
Prince George’s County Executive hosts inaugural gala
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosted her inaugural gala and celebrated new leadership on Wednesday. The gala hosted at the Gaylord Hotel was focused on commemorating the past 4 years in Prince George’s County and celebrating all the elected leaders in the county and state of […]
arlnow.com
Two announce candidacy in upcoming races as Ingrid Morroy announces retirement
(Updated at 10:10 a.m.) Candidates are starting to emerge in the races to replace two retiring, long-time local elected officials. Last night’s Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting featured candidate announcements from Jose Quiroz, who is running for Arlington County Sheriff, and Kim Klingler, who is running for Commissioner of Revenue.
Bay Journal
Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline
Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Senior Staff Appointments for Second Term
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. Ball appointed Angela Cabellon to be Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter as Deputy Chief of Staff, Felix Facchine as Assistant Chief of Staff, and Brandee Ganz as the County’s next Chief Administrative Officer.
WTOP
DC Council gives initial OK to overhaul of DC’s troubled crime lab
The D.C. Council has given the initial OK to a measure overhauling the District’s troubled crime lab. The Restoring Trust and Credibility to Forensic Sciences Act would restructure the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences as an independent agency — removing it from the direct control of the mayor — and strengthen an internal oversight board responsible for investigating errors and allegations of misconduct.
Mayor's veto of Baltimore City Council pension plan 'sets us back,' council president responds
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council President sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott saying that his veto of a City Council bill that would alter the requirements tied to a pension plan for elected city officials "sets us back."Last week, Scott announced that he had vetoed City Council Bill 22-0292, which would reduce the number of years needed to qualify for a pension from 12 years to 8 years. The bill required Scott's signature by January.Scott said in a letter to Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials."At this time . ....
WTOP
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term
The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
WJLA
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Requests National Guard's Help for US-Africa Leaders Summit
President Joe Biden has approved a request from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard's assistance during next week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The National Guard troops will not be armed and will primarily help with traffic. Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
'How can they learn in hostile environment?' | Parents angry after 9th grader shot at Prince George's Co. school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Suitland High School student was shot on campus Thursday morning, leading to the school being placed on lockdown and a police investigation. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Suitland High School, located on Silver Hill Road in District Heights, around 10 a.m. after a report of a shooting outside of the school. Once at the school, police determined that the shooting happened after a fight near the football stadium.
WBAL Radio
Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
weaa.org
'It sends the wrong message to Baltimore' | Councilman who voted against pension bill speaks out
(WEAA)— On November 21, the Baltimore City Council voted to approve a legislation that would lessen the eligibility requirements for council members from 12 years to 8 years. On November 30, Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed the bill. Several council members voted against the bill, including Councilman Zeke Cohen. Click...
fox5dc.com
Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA
WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
Teacher turns in student found armed with ghost gun at high school in Prince George’s County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after a teacher caught him with a loaded ghost gun at a high school in Capitol Heights, Maryland. The teenage boy was found with the gun at Central High School located in the 200 block of Cabin Branch Road on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials said.
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
Comments / 5