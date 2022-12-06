ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Baltimore Times

Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office

December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Prince George’s County Executive hosts inaugural gala

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hosted her inaugural gala and celebrated new leadership on Wednesday. The gala hosted at the Gaylord Hotel was focused on commemorating the past 4 years in Prince George’s County and celebrating all the elected leaders in the county and state of […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline

Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Senior Staff Appointments for Second Term

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. Ball appointed Angela Cabellon to be Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter as Deputy Chief of Staff, Felix Facchine as Assistant Chief of Staff, and Brandee Ganz as the County’s next Chief Administrative Officer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC Council gives initial OK to overhaul of DC’s troubled crime lab

The D.C. Council has given the initial OK to a measure overhauling the District’s troubled crime lab. The Restoring Trust and Credibility to Forensic Sciences Act would restructure the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences as an independent agency — removing it from the direct control of the mayor — and strengthen an internal oversight board responsible for investigating errors and allegations of misconduct.
CBS Baltimore

Mayor's veto of Baltimore City Council pension plan 'sets us back,' council president responds

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council President sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott saying that his veto of a City Council bill that would alter the requirements tied to a pension plan for elected city officials "sets us back."Last week, Scott announced that he had vetoed City Council Bill 22-0292, which would reduce the number of years needed to qualify for a pension from 12 years to 8 years.  The bill required Scott's signature by January.Scott said in a letter to Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials."At this time . ....
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Requests National Guard's Help for US-Africa Leaders Summit

President Joe Biden has approved a request from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard's assistance during next week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The National Guard troops will not be armed and will primarily help with traffic. Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

'How can they learn in hostile environment?' | Parents angry after 9th grader shot at Prince George's Co. school

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Suitland High School student was shot on campus Thursday morning, leading to the school being placed on lockdown and a police investigation. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Suitland High School, located on Silver Hill Road in District Heights, around 10 a.m. after a report of a shooting outside of the school. Once at the school, police determined that the shooting happened after a fight near the football stadium.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
fox5dc.com

Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA

WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
WASHINGTON, DC

