Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
AAA ‘Tow To Go’ Available This Holiday For Tipsy Wisconsin Drivers
For some people, the holidays are filled with food, friends, and alcohol. Hopefully, if you are going to go out somewhere and drink you have a designated driver or got a ride, but if you drove yourself and then find yourself unable to drive and get home safely this FREE program from AAA is literally a lifesaver.
Somebody Converted A Geo Tracker Into A Fish House In Minnesota & It’s For Sale
Honestly, I'm kind of impressed. Somebody converted a 2000 Geo Tracker into a fully functional fish house. It can be yours now at a reduced price!. It was listed 3 weeks ago in Alexandria Minnesota on Facebook Marketplace for $20,000. Recently the price has dropped to $16,200. The seller claims that it has low miles and is in great shape. The photos seem to suggest that it has indeed been taken care of.
Nestle Purina Dog Food Recall Affects Minnesota + Wisconsin Pet Owners
Pet owners - there's a recall that you'll want to know about affecting a popular brand of wet dog food. The Nestle Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of their Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat prescription food due to a labeling error at the manufacturing plant. The recall affects customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Minnesota Man Used His Dog’s Poop To Trick Porch Pirates
It's that time of year again when many of us are busy making purchases online and crossing our fingers in hopes that we actually receive the package. For "Porch Pirates" now is really the time to strike. Some of these thieves are so brazen that even cameras are not enough of a deterrent to keep them away. Many wear some type of mask and look directly at the doorbell camera as they walk or run away with your package.
