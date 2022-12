Much has been made of the Bucs’ offensive struggles throughout the 2022 season. Practically every week, criticism of their play calling and lack of high point totals from years past have come up as new wrinkles of their woes emerge. From the well-documented struggles of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Mike Evans not connecting with quarterback Tom Brady as he did in previous seasons, implementing an X-factor is in order. And that X-factor is wide receiver Julio Jones.

2 DAYS AGO