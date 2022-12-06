Read full article on original website
Over 8 GW of Floating Wind for California, But Who Will Build It?
Illustration: Hywind Scotland, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm (Photo Signal2Noise / Equinor) As the dust settles from Wednesday's California floating wind auction, and developers begin to discuss their plans, energy industry intelligence firm Intelatus says development of the floating wind manufacturing and installation supply chain must speed up.
Major 'Firsts' for U.S. Offshore Wind Space
December was a month of major “firsts” in the U.S. offshore wind space. The first federal auction for offshore wind was held for the West Coast, and the first federal leases for commercial floating wind projects were provisionally awarded. These events are key milestones in the journey to...
Global Port Services Supports Construction of Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm
Global Port Services, owned by Global Energy Group alongside the Port of Nigg, has said it has secured multiple contracts to support its client Seagreen Wind Energy Limited (SWEL), with site enabling works for the pre-assembly construction of wind turbine components (WTGs) at its Port of Nigg facility. The news...
In a First, Scottish Port Set to Offer Shore Power for Offshore Vessels
Montrose Port Authority says the port is set to become the first Scottish port to provide shore power infrastructure to the energy sector. To enable shore power to offshore energy industry vessels, the port has partnered with with Plug Shore Power Ltd in a 50/50 joint venture. The partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose Ltd.
French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine
A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
Ocean Freight Spot Rates Out of Far East Plummet - Xeneta
The ocean freight rate landscape in the Far East has been completely redrawn since the start of the year, with spot rates plummeting by an average of 75% across the six major trading lanes, Xeneta said in its latest report. By comparison, long-term rates are proving more resilient, with a...
Westwood: Record Levels of FPS Throughput Capacity to be Sanctioned in 2022
As we enter the final month of 2022, a review of the floating production system (FPS) market revealed that some E&Ps have been bold with investments in the development of their oil and gas (O&G) reserves, with a total of 1.9 mmboepd (1.3 mmbpd of oil and 3.8 bcfd of gas) of FPS throughput capacity sanctioned year to date (YTD).
Activists warn a toothless UN nature pact will fail
The world's next global pact for nature is doomed without clear mechanisms for implementing targets, conservation groups said Saturday on the sidelines of UN talks, as hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Montreal demanding greater action. Implementation mechanisms are at the heart of the Paris agreement on the fight against global warming, in the form of "nationally determined contributions."
Barcelona-Marseille Hydrogen Subsea Pipeline to Cost Around 2B Euros
An underwater pipeline to carry green hydrogen between Barcelona and Marseille will cost around 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), according to preliminary estimates of the project agreed between Spain, Portugal and France, two sources told Reuters. It comes as an energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine has accelerated...
Deepening Turkey Tanker Logjam Snarls Russia Oil Sanctions
A MarineTraffic image with filter turned on to only show tankers in the Bosphorus - ©MarineTraffic.com. Turkey emerged as a critical stumbling block to a complex international plan to deprive Russia of wartime oil revenues as the number of tankers waiting to exit the Black Sea through Turkish straits continued to rise on Friday.
20 Oil Tankers Wait to Cross Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait
One more tanker took to 20 on Friday the number of vessels waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the Tribeca shipping agency said, amid talks to disperse the build-up. On Thursday, dismissing pressure from abroad over the lengthening queue,...
Shell's 34,000t North Sea-bound Penguins FPSO Leaves Chinese Shipyard
Shell's Penguins FPSO has set sail from China loaded aboard Boskalis' White Marlin semi-submersible heavy transportation vessel. In a social media post on Thursday, Boskalis said: "Boskalis’ semi-submersible transport vessel White Marlin departed from Qingdao, China with an impressive cargo; the 34,000-ton cylinder-shaped Shell Penguins FPSO. After a smooth and safe float-on and [seafastening] campaign, the vessel started her journey to Norway."
ThayerMahan Buys Sea-KIT USV
UK-based uncrewed surface vessel (USV) specialist SEA-KIT on Thursday announced its first USV export sale to ThayerMahan, an autonomous. maritime solutions firm based in Connecticut, USA. Sea-KIT said that the X-Class USV's combination of extended range, high sea state endurance and payload capacity attracted ThayerMahan initially to the UK-based USV...
Equinor Books Solstad's Battery-hybrid PSV Duo
Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore's Normand Naley and Sea Frost platform supply vessels have been awarded five-year contracts by Equinor in the UK. Both contracts, of an undisclosed value, will be in effect for five years, starting in January 2023. The contracts include options for further extensions. The Sea...
World's Largest Cruise Ship Floated Out in Finland
Finland's Meyer Turku shipyard has floated out what it says is the world's largest and Royal Caribbean International’s most environmentally friendly cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. During the upcoming weekend, the ship will be moved to the outfitting dock, where its now fully assembled hull will be finished...
Jones Act Waiver Mess
Potential energy shortages in the U.S. northeast this winter have led to arguments that the U.S. Jones Act should be waived. These arguments rarely, however, grapple with what exactly it takes to waive the Jones Act. This is not blameworthy because the Jones Act waiver standard has been a mess. For decades the standard for granting a waiver was interpreted in way as to make it all but meaningless, and now the standard is so strict that waivers are all but forbidden.
