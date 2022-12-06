All Elden Ring Colosseum locations

The Elden Ring Colosseum locations are found in the North coast of Limgrave, the North Peninsula of Caelid, and the Southern cliffs of Leyndell respectively. Though initially inaccessible, the Colosseums have been revealed as where the new Elden Ring PVP mode is set, with players able to access the Colosseums and begin duels and battles both against and with other players online. We'll show you where to find all the Colosseums in Elden Ring below, as well as how to reach the more inaccessible ones before the Elden Ring Colosseum release time soon.

All Colosseums in Elden Ring

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

At time of writing there are three Colosseums in Elden Ring, located in North Limgrave, North Caelid and the Southern side of Leyndell, Royal Capital. Depending on where you are in the game, you may not be able to reach all of these Colosseums, but we'll go through how to do so below.

Limgrave Colosseum: Found on Limgrave's North coastline, head to the Warmaster's Shack Site of Grace and take the part North, under the bridge leading to the first of the Elden Ring Divine Tower locations . The Colosseum will be ahead of you.

Found on Limgrave's North coastline, head to the Warmaster's Shack Site of Grace and take the part North, under the bridge leading to the first of the Elden Ring Divine Tower locations . The Colosseum will be ahead of you. Caelid Colosseum: Take the Deep Siofra Well up to the surface and follow the canyon North, past the giant archer golems. Eventually you'll reach the coast, with the Great-Jar NPC sitting in front of the Colosseum.

Take the Deep Siofra Well up to the surface and follow the canyon North, past the giant archer golems. Eventually you'll reach the coast, with the Great-Jar NPC sitting in front of the Colosseum. Leyndell Colosseum: To reach Leyndell you'll probably need to know how to beat the Draconic Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring , and once you've accessed the Capital City, how you reach the Colosseum depends on how far you are in the game's story, as a late-game event changes the landscape significantly. If you're early on, head down to street level and back up towards the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace, using the tree roots and stairs to head up towards the cliff. However, if you've worked out how to beat Maliketh in Elden Ring and defeated him at Crumbling Farum Azula, it's much simpler - use the changed terrain to walk up the slope and follow the landscape around to the Colosseum proper.

We'll update this page presently when the update is live after the Elden Ring Colosseum release time , when it becomes possible to actually access the Colosseums themselves, as well as some help on how to do what you find in there - aka, hostile players.