Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Miro Reportedly Declined Creative Idea That AEW Pitched To Him
Miro has been absent from AEW for a long time and he apparently shot down an idea that was pitched to him. Since his AEW debut in September, Miro (formerly known as Rusev in WWE) has only wrestled in 29 matches in over two years. While his run in AEW has included a TNT Title reign in 2021 that lasted for 140 days, he hasn’t wrestled much in 2022. In fact, Miro has only wrestled four matches in AEW this year.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Considering Roman Reigns Wrestling Twice At WrestleMania 39
There might be two Roman Reigns matches at WrestleMania 39, according to a new report. For the fourth straight year, WWE will be having a two night WrestleMania for the 39th edition of their biggest event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut (SPOILER)
A former WWE Superstar made their AEW debut on Wednesday night in a match that will air Friday, the 9th of December on Rampage. Wednesday night’s edition of Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas closed a short but important chapter in company history as William Regal gave a farewell address adding that he’s “Blackpool Combat Club til he dies.” That message came after Tony Khan confirmed prior to the show that Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE, where his son competes as part of NXT.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Adopts New Ring Name As Of Tonight’s Rampage
One of the tallest wrestlers in AEW will have a name starting on tonight’s episode of Rampage. There has been a name change for AEW’s W. Morrissey, who will now be known as Big Bill moving forward. His real name is William Morrissey and sometimes people named William go by Bill instead, so that’s where Big Bill comes from.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE “Trying To Protect” Injured Star
A new report has indicated that WWE is being “extra cautious” with an injured star after they cancelled a match ahead of a major show. NXT Deadline will take place on December 10th and the show should have seen The Creed Brothers taking on Sanga and Veer Mahaan but that bout won’t take place. On NXT TV it was indicated that Julius Creed is suffering a rib injury, but it has now emerged that it is actually one of his opponents nursing a small injury.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Says Tony Khan Doesn’t “Lock In” AEW Stars To Their Contracts
Saraya has commented on the situation with William Regal and seems to suggest AEW stars can pick and choose how much of their contract they see through. The situation surrounding William Regal has dominated headlines in recent days but Tony Khan has now confirmed that the English star will be leaving AEW at the end of 2022 after he asked for the company’s option to extend his deal not to be exercised. It is believed Regal will soon be returning to WWE where he previously worked for the best part of two decades before his release in January 2022 under the old management.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Pays Tribute To The Blackpool Combat Club – “We’ll Meet Again”
William Regal has bid a heartfelt goodbye to his fellow members of the Blackpool Combat Club as he looks to embark on a journey far, far away from the group. After weeks of speculation, Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal will indeed be leaving AEW at the turn of the year as he looks to reunite with Triple H and his son, NXT star Charlie Dempsey, in WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW President Takami Ohbari Formally Requests Crowd Noise Ban Be Lifted Entirely Throughout Japan
NJPW’s president appealed to local authorities in Japan to reconsider the current ban on crowd noise. Pro-wrestling in Japan is officially categorized as a combat sport and falls under the same regulations as MMA and other martial arts. And like its fellow wrestling companies, NJPW has been forced to operate under tight restrictions surrounding crowd noise during the COVID Pandemic and even to the present day after the worst has passed.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down Rumour He Tried To Take Over TNA With Vince Russo
A WWE Hall of Famer has shot down suggestions that at one point he wanted to take over the creative direction of TNA alongside the controversial Vince Russo. Following a very successful run in WWE, Kurt Angle set his sights on new pastures in 2006 and joined TNA, the company where he would spend most of the next decade. Angle became a six-time TNA World Champion in the company and in 2013 he was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. However, his time in the company was not always smooth sailing.
tjrwrestling.net
Bayley & Sasha Banks Will Reunite During Upcoming Charity Livestream
It has been announced by WWE superstar Bayley that her former Tag Team Championship partner Sasha Banks will be a guest on an upcoming charity drive on Instagram Live. Bayley has announced that she is doing an Instagram Live charity event for Family Giving Tree on Wednesday, December 14th with several celebrity guests. Bayley announced that one of those guests is her good friend that’s also a former WWE rival, teammate and fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion…Sasha Banks.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Talks Past ROH Champions Considered To Challenge Him
Chris Jericho has revealed some of the names that were considered as challengers for his Ring of Honor World Title. After Chris Jericho beat Claudio Castagnoli to become the ROH World Champion on September 21st, Jericho started to refer to himself as The Ocho in reference to the eighth World Championship win of his career. Jericho won five World Titles in WWE, won the WCW World Title while he was in WWE and he was the first AEW World Champion in 2019.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Discussing New Reality Show Idea With E! Network
WWE is talking to E! Network about working together to get back to producing a new reality TV show together. Over the past decade, WWE produced two reality shows with E! Network focused on the women’s division. Total Divas premiered in 2013 and ran for nine seasons until 2019 with 120 episodes produced.
tjrwrestling.net
Major WWE Star Expected To Return Soon
A big name is coming back to WWE television soon, according to a new report. Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th. That was the night when Ronda Rousey put an end to Charlotte’s 198-day reign as the Smackdown Women’s Champion. During her WWE career, Charlotte Flair is a 13-time Women’s Champion on the main roster and a two-time NXT Women’s Champion as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal’s AEW Exit
AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that William Regal will be leaving AEW amid ongoing speculation about him returning to WWE. The issue of William Regal has become front and centre for AEW in recent weeks with the ordinary decent villain turning his back on Jon Moxley at All Out and subsequently MJF nailing him in the back of the head with brass knucks – a move that looked like it was used to write Regal off television and out of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Discusses Triple H’s Current Influence On NXT
Shawn Michaels has provided some clarity on if Triple H has a lot of influence on what happens on WWE’s NXT brand. As the WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has a lot of say in what happens on NXT television as well as the NXT Premium Live Events like Deadline on December 10th. Shawn is considered the booker of the show, which means he’s the boss.
tjrwrestling.net
Dustin Rhodes Addresses When His AEW Contract Is Up
Dustin Rhodes’s retirement is fast approaching. Rhodes made his wrestling debut on September 13th, 1988 and has been wrestling ever since. The 53-year-old veteran has wrestled under many names over the decades, including his birth name, (The Artist Formerly Known As) Goldust, Seven, and Black Reign. And having accomplished...
tjrwrestling.net
Why Mick Foley Doesn’t Want Steve Austin To Wrestle Again
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has explained why he doesn’t want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin lace up his boots one more time. At WrestleMania 38, Steve Austin was advertised to be a guest on The Kevin Owens Show to close the first night of the event. With the two men settled in the ring, Owens’ plan soon became clear as he issued a challenge to Austin for a match, something The Texas Rattlesnake was only too ready to accept. In the end, Austin defeated Owens in an exciting brawl, marking his first return to action in a WWE ring in nineteen years.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns And Drew McIntyre Dealing With Similar Short-Term Injuries
Two of WWE’s biggest stars are dealing with injuries as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are given time off to recover. The first-ever Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches on the WWE main roster took place at Survivor Series on November 26th. That WarGames saw Roman Reigns leading...
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Blackpool Combat Club Until The Day I Die” – William Regal Explains AEW Exit On Dynamite
William Regal explained his recent actions on the latest episode of Dynamite and addressed his exit from AEW. At AEW Full Gear, William Regal shocked the world when he handed brass knuckled to MJF to use against Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley. MJF was able to win the AEW World Championship with Regal’s assistance, but to the surprise of many, he turned on his newfound ally last week, laying William Regal lying after a brutal attack.
Comments / 0