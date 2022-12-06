ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Call the Midwife new series release date revealed — not long!

By David Hollingsworth
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iA3q_0jZPFYFb00

The new series of Call the Midwife will begin in January, the BBC has announced.

Yes, Call the Midwife season 12 will begin on New Year's Day, 2023 at 8 pm and it's followed by the return of Happy Valley at 9 pm for its final series.

We have few plot details for the new series currently. However, we know Trixie is returning, so there could be plenty of romance on the cards for her and Matthew. And after last season's baby heartbreak for Lucille and Cyril, could the pair be blessed with becoming parents in the new season?

There is also the Christmas Day special to enjoy, which the BBC has now confirmed will begin at 7.55 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CANq0_0jZPFYFb00

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions)

Fans already know that there will also be a series 13 of Call the Midwife as it’s previously been announced.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, previously said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife , and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years! Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future — full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies — they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

Meanwhile, not only will Jenny Agutter return as Sister Julienne after her brush with death in season 11, but it is thought she will be joined by Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett), Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen).

Call the Midwife season 12 will begin on New Year's Day — see our Christmas TV guide for all the big shows on over Christmas and the new year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The terrible irony at the heart of the Meghan and Harry documentary

He may be the son of the King, but Prince Harry hasn’t got much to say about the old boy in the hotly anticipated Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – at least so far. We see glimpses of a young, fogeyish Charles in archive footage, but frankly, he seems dead to Harry. There’s not a word said about Charles III, and one wonders what devastating truths will be uttered when the time comes. Rather, he declares “I am my mother’s son”, and it’s fair to say that he and his family are haunted by Diana and her memory....
digitalspy.com

Clarkson's Farm season 2 air date has finally been revealed

Jeremy Clarkson is officially returning for a second season of Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video, set to premiere in the new year. Following the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Grand Tour host as he runs his Cotswolds farm, the series will debut its new instalment on February 10, 2023.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy