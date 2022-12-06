Call the Midwife new series release date revealed — not long!

The new series of Call the Midwife will begin in January, the BBC has announced.

Yes, Call the Midwife season 12 will begin on New Year's Day, 2023 at 8 pm and it's followed by the return of Happy Valley at 9 pm for its final series.

We have few plot details for the new series currently. However, we know Trixie is returning, so there could be plenty of romance on the cards for her and Matthew. And after last season's baby heartbreak for Lucille and Cyril, could the pair be blessed with becoming parents in the new season?

There is also the Christmas Day special to enjoy, which the BBC has now confirmed will begin at 7.55 pm.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions)

Fans already know that there will also be a series 13 of Call the Midwife as it’s previously been announced.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, previously said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife , and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years! Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future — full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies — they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

Meanwhile, not only will Jenny Agutter return as Sister Julienne after her brush with death in season 11, but it is thought she will be joined by Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett), Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen).

Call the Midwife season 12 will begin on New Year's Day — see our Christmas TV guide for all the big shows on over Christmas and the new year.