Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Famous store chain just opened another New Jersey locationKristen WaltersCity Of Orange, NJ
Related
Don't Miss This in NYC: Best things to do in December, 5 ways to see Santa, an UWS restaurant you need to visit and more
Photo by(Jon Tyson/Unsplash) In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!
Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds
ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio City Christmas Spectacular
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (PIX11) — North Shore Dance is a children’s dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13. NDS will perform its award-winning “As The Angels Sing,” as 50 dancers from ages 8-17 will grace The Radio City Music Hall stage […]
7 Best Spots In NYC To Order A Negroni, Sbagliato, With Prosecco In It
Negroni Sbagliato has been quite the buzzword as of late, but let’s be real–it didn’t rise to popularity just because of how tasty it is. I’m sure we’ve all seen the viral TikTok video in which House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy mentions how her drink of choice is “a Negroni… Sbagliato… with Prosecco in it.” And, in typical TikTok fashion, it didn’t take long for the clip to turn into a viral sound on the video sharing platform. Now, it’s being made and ordered in bars everywhere, and we seemingly can’t get enough! Contrary to the classic Negroni which contains equal parts gin, vermouth, and Campari, the Sbagliato swaps the gin out for Prosecco. Apparently, the Negroni Sbagliato was invented by bartender Mirko Stocchetto in Milan in 1972 when he accidentally grabbed a bottle of sparkling wine instead of gin as he was making a Negroni, thus making cocktail history…and now taking the world by storm by way of a TikTok interview!
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream Winter wonderland dazzles once again
It was a grand glistening display of holiday cheer on Dec. 2. Christmas lights strewn around trees and giant inflatables lit the walking path of Arthur J. Hendrickson Park as residents were guided through a moveable feast of holiday decorations, activities, and refreshments at the Village of Valley Stream’s annual Winterfest Christmas tree lighting.
A 9-Foot-Tall Sculpture Of Biggie Smalls Is Standing Tall Near The Brooklyn Bridge
The DUMBO Improvement District (Dumbo) and the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) announced this past Tuesday, December 6, the unveiling of a sculpture of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” Wallace at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. Created by Sherwin Banfield, the sculpture, titled Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings, is dedicated to the art, life, and legacy of the Brooklyn legend. The reflective 9-foot tall stainless steel and bronze structure represents Biggie’s African American artistry, lineage, and evolution as the “King of New York” while also challenging the traditions of western public sculpture. “This is a spectacular piece that will greet countless New Yorkers. Giving space to new kinds of monuments and works is what a public art fund is all about. We are very proud to be hosting this work.” said Alexandria Sica, President of the Dumbo Improvement District. The sculpture, comprised of a crowned bust sitting atop an angular steel frame, highlights Biggie’s achievements and contemporaries.
Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream
Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
mhsphoenix.com
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in New York this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A, a restaurant chain that is famous for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, opened its newest New York location in Huntington Station.
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s a legendary dessert we bet you’ll find only on Long Island
The Pizza Crumb pastry from Hummel Hummel Bakery in E. Northport has been around for generations — but this Long Island treat is one that you might want to get to know, and fast. To start, the extent of the relationship between a Pizza Crumb and a pizza pie...
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
Experience A Taste Of Mexico’s Caribbean Coastline At This New NYC Restaurant
Just in time for the frighteningly soon arrival of winter, tán, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mexican fare, will provide New Yorkers with the perfect respite from dropping temperatures. Chef-Restaurateur Richard Sandoval and Chef Jonatán Gómez Luna Torres–of Le Chique, no. 17 on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022–are coming together as the masterminds behind this new culinary venture. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant energies of Tulum and the Yucatán peninsula, tán takes guests on a culinary journey straight to the Caribbean coastline. Featuring a modern, seafood-focused menu, coastal Mexican fare–and ingredients sourced straight from Mexico–will pair with rebellious, bold flavors to feature dishes like Aguachile tán, a crispy potato-chorizo taco with shrimp and aguachile verde, Red Snapper Tikinxic Style, and a traditional Yucatán Pork Belly.
Dozens of fake designer purse vendors selling knock-offs to NYC holiday shoppers
The streets of New York are going to hell in a fake Prada handbasket. Dozens of bogus designer purse peddlers have turned the area around Rockefeller Center into a congestion-clogged black market — as they hawk knock-off bags to tourists just weeks after cops cleaned up Lower Manhattan with a $10 million counterfeit swag bust. At least 30 vendors have set up shop on the sidewalks between 48th and 50th Streets on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan to sell phony Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior handbags and clutches, The Post has learned. “It’s a mess, people tripping over bags and being hustled. It used to...
Here's how much you should tip this holiday season in New York City
This holiday season, the list of people to tip can be a long one - especially if you live in a large apartment building.
End of an Era: This Legendary Bergen County Ice Cream Shop to Close After Over 88 Years
If you grew up getting ice cream from this shop in Bergen County, this one's gonna hurt!. Bischoff's Confectionery, and old-school, homey ice cream shop that has been in business for over 8 decades, is about to close its doors for good, according to NJ.com. Bischoff's, located at 468 Cedar...
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Secret NYC
New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0