Negroni Sbagliato has been quite the buzzword as of late, but let’s be real–it didn’t rise to popularity just because of how tasty it is. I’m sure we’ve all seen the viral TikTok video in which House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy mentions how her drink of choice is “a Negroni… Sbagliato… with Prosecco in it.” And, in typical TikTok fashion, it didn’t take long for the clip to turn into a viral sound on the video sharing platform. Now, it’s being made and ordered in bars everywhere, and we seemingly can’t get enough! Contrary to the classic Negroni which contains equal parts gin, vermouth, and Campari, the Sbagliato swaps the gin out for Prosecco. Apparently, the Negroni Sbagliato was invented by bartender Mirko Stocchetto in Milan in 1972 when he accidentally grabbed a bottle of sparkling wine instead of gin as he was making a Negroni, thus making cocktail history…and now taking the world by storm by way of a TikTok interview!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO