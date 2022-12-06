ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Huntington ShopRite Opens to Welcoming Crowds

ShopRite opened its doors in Huntington Sunday, welcoming shoppers eager to get started, and quick to express happiness over the grocery store’s arrival and location. Because many customers arrived before the scheduled 7 a.m. opening, the doors opened earlier, said Jonathan Greenfield, whose family has Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

7 Best Spots In NYC To Order A Negroni, Sbagliato, With Prosecco In It

Negroni Sbagliato has been quite the buzzword as of late, but let’s be real–it didn’t rise to popularity just because of how tasty it is. I’m sure we’ve all seen the viral TikTok video in which House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy mentions how her drink of choice is “a Negroni… Sbagliato… with Prosecco in it.” And, in typical TikTok fashion, it didn’t take long for the clip to turn into a viral sound on the video sharing platform. Now, it’s being made and ordered in bars everywhere, and we seemingly can’t get enough! Contrary to the classic Negroni which contains equal parts gin, vermouth, and Campari, the Sbagliato swaps the gin out for Prosecco. Apparently, the Negroni Sbagliato was invented by bartender Mirko Stocchetto in Milan in 1972 when he accidentally grabbed a bottle of sparkling wine instead of gin as he was making a Negroni, thus making cocktail history…and now taking the world by storm by way of a TikTok interview!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream Winter wonderland dazzles once again

It was a grand glistening display of holiday cheer on Dec. 2. Christmas lights strewn around trees and giant inflatables lit the walking path of Arthur J. Hendrickson Park as residents were guided through a moveable feast of holiday decorations, activities, and refreshments at the Village of Valley Stream’s annual Winterfest Christmas tree lighting.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Secret NYC

A 9-Foot-Tall Sculpture Of Biggie Smalls Is Standing Tall Near The Brooklyn Bridge

The DUMBO Improvement District (Dumbo) and the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) announced this past Tuesday, December 6, the unveiling of a sculpture of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” Wallace at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. Created by Sherwin Banfield, the sculpture, titled Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings, is dedicated to the art, life, and legacy of the Brooklyn legend. The reflective 9-foot tall stainless steel and bronze structure represents Biggie’s African American artistry, lineage, and evolution as the “King of New York” while also challenging the traditions of western public sculpture. “This is a spectacular piece that will greet countless New Yorkers. Giving space to new kinds of monuments and works is what a public art fund is all about. We are very proud to be hosting this work.” said Alexandria Sica, President of the Dumbo Improvement District. The sculpture, comprised of a crowned bust sitting atop an angular steel frame, highlights Biggie’s achievements and contemporaries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream

Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mhsphoenix.com

Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About

Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Experience A Taste Of Mexico’s Caribbean Coastline At This New NYC Restaurant

Just in time for the frighteningly soon arrival of winter, tán, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mexican fare, will provide New Yorkers with the perfect respite from dropping temperatures. Chef-Restaurateur Richard Sandoval and Chef Jonatán Gómez Luna Torres–of Le Chique, no. 17 on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022–are coming together as the masterminds behind this new culinary venture. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant energies of Tulum and the Yucatán peninsula, tán takes guests on a culinary journey straight to the Caribbean coastline. Featuring a modern, seafood-focused menu, coastal Mexican fare–and ingredients sourced straight from Mexico–will pair with rebellious, bold flavors to feature dishes like Aguachile tán, a crispy potato-chorizo taco with shrimp and aguachile verde, Red Snapper Tikinxic Style, and a traditional Yucatán Pork Belly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dozens of fake designer purse vendors selling knock-offs to NYC holiday shoppers

The streets of New York are going to hell in a fake Prada handbasket. Dozens of bogus designer purse peddlers have turned the area around Rockefeller Center into a congestion-clogged black market — as they hawk knock-off bags to tourists just weeks after cops cleaned up Lower Manhattan with a $10 million counterfeit swag bust. At least 30 vendors have set up shop on the sidewalks between 48th and 50th Streets on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan to sell phony Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior handbags and clutches, The Post has learned. “It’s a mess, people tripping over bags and being hustled. It used to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy