7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!
Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
KCBD
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
everythinglubbock.com
Man attempts to break into Lubbock church, gets cut with window glass, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a man cut himself while attempting to break into St. Elizabeth’s University Catholic Church on Broadway near Avenue X on Friday. LPD received a call just before 4:00 a.m. about an alarm at the church. Initially, police believed the...
Three Unique Texas Christmas Traditions to Make You Smile
One of the things I am most proud of when it comes to being Texan is how we have upheld traditions from the frontier families that shaped our great state decades ago. In the 1800s thousands of Germans came to Texas to settle and with them some amazing Christmas traditions that we still practice today. Like the lighting of the " Christmas pyramid" in Fredricksburg.
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: One person with moderate injuries in pedestrian crash Friday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was left with moderate injuries after a pedestrian crash on 50th and University on Friday morning at 7:26 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department said. EverythingLubbock.com is working on getting more details.
everythinglubbock.com
You can get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents at McDonalds on Thursday and Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas — If you love a good deal, you’ll probably love this. McDonald’s said it is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Customers who order through the app can take advantage of the deal on December 8 and December 9. The deal would be available again on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.
Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD report said
Someone was shot at multiple times in the 33000 block of 33rd Street Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.
‘You just have to be vigilant:’ How to look out for hidden recording devices
LUBBOCK, Texas – Earlier this week, Seagraves Superintendent Joshua Goen was charged with invasive visual recording after a camera disguised as a phone charger was accidentally found inside a girls’ locker room. This whole incident has brought up the important conversation of secret recording devices and how to look out for those disguised as other […]
The House of Bone And Glass: An East Texas Anomaly Is For Sale
A large home for sale in piney East Texas. Charmingly, it appears to be built by hand. What have you bought, when you buy the House of Bone and Glass?. You take a tour of this labyrinthian home. The realtor, smiling with too many teeth, waits and waves from outside.
fox34.com
Changing weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
Can You Legally Live In An RV on Your Property in Texas?
We know you can live in an RV in a mancamp, but can you legally live in an RV on your own property in Texas?. Usually, when you live in an RV in a mancamp it is considered temporary housing, but if you decided to move on to a friend's or co-worker's property in your RV because you have decided to live here permanently, is that still legal?
School superintendent found dead, was subject of investigation for hidden recording device
The West Texas school superintendent who was under investigation for Invasive Visual Recording, Joshua Goen, shot and killed himself.
14-year-old boy in coma after emergency brain surgery
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Family of 14-year-old, Alfredo Zavala, known to his loved ones as ‘Juju’, said he was taken to the ICU in Lubbock the day after Thanksgiving after an infection spread to his brain, causing him to have a seizure. The family said he has been in a coma ever since, and they’re […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars at around 3:33 p.m.
Top 5 States That Have The Most Trucks! Where Does Texas Rank?
We love our TRUCKS here in Texas! Take a look around the next time you drive around. Chances are, you will see MORE trucks than any other type of vehicle on the roads of the Lone Star State! So, which state has the most trucks? And here does Texas rank. The top 5 may surprise you!
KCBD
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
