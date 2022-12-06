ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!

Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
Three Unique Texas Christmas Traditions to Make You Smile

One of the things I am most proud of when it comes to being Texan is how we have upheld traditions from the frontier families that shaped our great state decades ago. In the 1800s thousands of Germans came to Texas to settle and with them some amazing Christmas traditions that we still practice today. Like the lighting of the " Christmas pyramid" in Fredricksburg.
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret

One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?

Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
You can get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents at McDonalds on Thursday and Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you love a good deal, you’ll probably love this. McDonald’s said it is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Customers who order through the app can take advantage of the deal on December 8 and December 9. The deal would be available again on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.
‘You just have to be vigilant:’ How to look out for hidden recording devices

LUBBOCK, Texas – Earlier this week, Seagraves Superintendent Joshua Goen was charged with invasive visual recording after a camera disguised as a phone charger was accidentally found inside a girls’ locker room. This whole incident has brought up the important conversation of secret recording devices and how to look out for those disguised as other […]
Changing weather on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
Can You Legally Live In An RV on Your Property in Texas?

We know you can live in an RV in a mancamp, but can you legally live in an RV on your own property in Texas?. Usually, when you live in an RV in a mancamp it is considered temporary housing, but if you decided to move on to a friend's or co-worker's property in your RV because you have decided to live here permanently, is that still legal?
14-year-old boy in coma after emergency brain surgery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Family of 14-year-old, Alfredo Zavala, known to his loved ones as ‘Juju’, said he was taken to the ICU in Lubbock the day after Thanksgiving after an infection spread to his brain, causing him to have a seizure. The family said he has been in a coma ever since, and they’re […]
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
