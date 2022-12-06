ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capeandislands.org

Great white research season wraps up

Great white shark researchers working off the coast of Cape Cod have finished up for the season after tagging 31 new sharks. For the first time, they also tested how well drones work in detecting sharks near the shore. State shark expert Greg Skomal says drones have been suggested as...
Connecticut's adult-use recreational cannabis sales begin in January

State officials announced Friday that licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21-and-older starting on Jan. 10, 2023. “We know that many people are excited to participate in this marketplace, whether as a business or a consumer, and we encourage adults who choose to purchase and consume these products to do so responsibly once sales begin on Jan. 10,” said Michelle H. Seagull, commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection.
