Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 14 sleepers
Here it is. The final week of the fantasy regular season. One last chance to get your fantasy minds and lives right to make your way into the playoffs. This week is like the final boss of the fantasy regular season. Thanks to byes and injuries, your inventory is low. It's high stakes and you might only have one shot to get this right.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 14 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Vikings have allowed the most passing yards per game and fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 6. Over their last two games, they let both Mac Jones and Mike White put up over 350 yards against them. Goff leads the league with 17 passing touchdowns at home and has averaged 20.6 fantasy points over seven home games this season. Goff should be ranked as a top 10 fantasy QB in Week 14.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 14 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
The good thing about daily fantasy? You don't have to worry about all the injuries and byes this Sunday. So if last week your team was ruined and left with little to no hope, DraftKings is here to be your new best friend. Now is the time to redeem your...
NFL
NFL Hosts Seventh Annual Careers In Football Forum to Provide Opportunities For HBCU Students
More than 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been invited to attend the seventh annual 2022 NFL HBCU Careers in Football Forum in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual forum will take place on December 16. Since 2016, the forum has introduced over 300 students and entry-level athletic...
NFL
Lions QB Jared Goff: 'I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now'
Viewed by many as a bridge to the Detroit Lions' hopeful quarterback of the future, Jared Goff has turned in some rather terrific outings in the interim. The Lions have won four of their last five, with a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills mixed in. Coming off a 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he threw for 340 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a career-best fourth game in a row, Goff has been a catalyst and believes it's because he's playing as well as he ever has in his seven-season career.
Ravens release second injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what should be a Week 14 slugfest. The Steelers will be starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett while the Ravens will likely be starting Tyler Huntley due to Lamar Jackson working his way through a knee injury. Baltimore’s matchups with Pittsburgh are always close and hard fought, and that could be the case once again on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Draws Generic Praise From Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Ahead Of Week 14 Matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett will get his first opportunity to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. Pickett will have the advantage of opening his introduction to the rivalry at home in front of a friendly crowd at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers need to win the game to extend their current win streak to three games and the rookie signal caller’s performance will go a long way in determining the outcome.
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true ...
Popculture
'Cold as Balls': Chargers' Austin Ekeler Reveals the Mount Rushmore of NFL Running Backs
Austin Ekeler just revealed the four best running backs in the NFL. While appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube sports talk show Cold as Balls, Ekeler who plays running back for the Los Angeles Chargers was asked by Hart who he feels should be in the Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs. Ekeler went with Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, and Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and himself.
NFL
NFL Announces Eight Finalists For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
The eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The finalists feature four players from...
Yardbarker
Roquan Smith Leading Ravens Defensive Surge
The Ravens have held three of their last four opponents to fewer than 14 points. Baltimore did not allow a touchdown to the Carolina Panthers or Denver Broncos over that stretch. That success has coincided with the addition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who has 31 tackles and one sack...
NFL
Week 14 NFL game picks: Brock Purdy-led 49ers beat Tom Brady's Buccaneers; red-hot Lions top Vikings
7-5 WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.) Look for this to be a defensive-minded game, with both offensive lines’ weakness in pass protection short-circuiting drives. Josh Allen is better equipped to overcome quick pressure. Mike White is the X-factor. He is not the point guard he was advertised to be. White is closer to a taller Ryan Fitzpatrick with a bigger arm, unafraid to swing for the fences.
NFL
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Sunday vs. Titans
Trevor Lawrence's rough week could keep him from playing Sunday. Lawrence landed on Jacksonville's official injury report with a questionable designation for its Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence was one of three Jaguars listed as questionable, with the other two being receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder).
NFL
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots offense is 'how a defensive guy would call offensive plays'
Ahead of Monday night's game against the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the Pats' play-calling under Matt Patricia. "I see an offense that's running the football well. It's a very conservative pass game -- lot of screens, all kind of screens....
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains idle at Ravens practice Thursday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Thursday. Jackson remained out for a second straight day and it remains unlikely that he will suit up for Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Huntley is expected to start for the Ravens on Sunday. In relief of Jackson last week, Huntley completed 27 of 32 attempts for 187 yards and an interception, and he added 10 carries for 41 yards and a score.
NFL
Biggest threat to Bengals' AFC title defense: Bills, Chiefs or Dolphins? Why is Derrick Henry slumping?
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. One of the most unstoppable forces in football is slumping -- what's the problem?. But first, a look at the current power structure in a loaded...
NFL
Cowboys activating James Washington (foot) off IR; WR to make team debut vs. Texans
The Dallas Cowboys will be getting reinforcements for the stretch run of the 2022 season. Wide receiver James Washington (foot) is being activated off injured reserve and is set to play in Sunday's home game versus the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Cowboys coach...
NFL
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs returns after leaving with hand injury
The NFL's leading rusher didn't let a hand injury keep him out of Thursday night's game. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs briefly left Thursday night's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but returned to finish out the game. Jacobs had 27 carries for 99 yards and a...
NFL
With Odell Beckham Jr. still available, Eagles aren't looking to upgrade at receiver
As the NFL world continues to wait with occasional glances toward Odell Beckham Jr., one premier team doesn't appear as interested in the receiver as some of its rivals. The 11-1 Eagles are content with what they have at the position, or at least that's the public stance head coach Nick Sirianni is taking when asked about Beckham's availability and extended free-agent tour.
NFL
Op-Ed: Their causes, their impact: Player-led initiatives are a multiplying force for good
Brandon Marshall couldn't have known it at the time. Back in October 2013, when he decided to wear lime-green cleats for Mental Health Awareness Week during a prime-time game, realizing he'd probably be fined for a uniform violation, Marshall set in motion an unstoppable force for good. That moment sparked...
Comments / 1