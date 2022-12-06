Read full article on original website
Related
capeandislands.org
Great white research season wraps up
Great white shark researchers working off the coast of Cape Cod have finished up for the season after tagging 31 new sharks. For the first time, they also tested how well drones work in detecting sharks near the shore. State shark expert Greg Skomal says drones have been suggested as...
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Pilgrim Nuclear issues may be headed to the courtroom; doc sues Cape Cod Hospital
This week: The owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear plant gets a reprimand from the Feds. A cardiologist is suing Cape Cod Healthcare, saying he was fired for blowing the whistle on dangerous medical shortcuts. And: we take a trip to a Vermont shooting range with members of the Massachusetts National Guard.
capeandislands.org
Commission holds first meeting on train service between Boston and the Berkshires
A committee focused on train service between western Massachusetts and Boston held a hearing in Pittsfield Friday. It was the first of six planned public meetings by the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission. One of their tasks is to recommend an entity that would oversee the service. It's also following...
capeandislands.org
Newtown priest: 'We need to keep moving forward, but we cannot forget'
This Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Monsignor Robert Weiss was a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook and officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children who died. Lori Mack spoke with him about the 10-year remembrance and why it's important to him to be there.
capeandislands.org
Connecticut's adult-use recreational cannabis sales begin in January
State officials announced Friday that licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21-and-older starting on Jan. 10, 2023. “We know that many people are excited to participate in this marketplace, whether as a business or a consumer, and we encourage adults who choose to purchase and consume these products to do so responsibly once sales begin on Jan. 10,” said Michelle H. Seagull, commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection.
capeandislands.org
Mass shootings may get all the attention, but advocates say don't minimize everyday gun violence
It’s been 10 years since a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown left 20 students and six educators dead. The tragedy put renewed focus on America’s gun laws and on the nation’s massive number of mass shootings. But the country also struggles with a less-talked...
Comments / 0