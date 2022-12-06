State officials announced Friday that licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21-and-older starting on Jan. 10, 2023. “We know that many people are excited to participate in this marketplace, whether as a business or a consumer, and we encourage adults who choose to purchase and consume these products to do so responsibly once sales begin on Jan. 10,” said Michelle H. Seagull, commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection.

