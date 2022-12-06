Read full article on original website
Viktor Bout called one of the world’s "most dangerous men" by former DEA chief in 2010 | 60 Minutes
Mike Braun, the former chief of operations for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, told 60 Minutes in 2010 that Viktor Bout was "in my eyes is one of the most dangerous men on the face of the Earth."
Toilets spew invisible aerosol plumes with every flush – and scientists used high-powered lasers to illuminate and photograph them
John Crimaldi is a professor of civil, environmental and architectural engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Every time you flush a toilet, it releases plumes of tiny water droplets into the air around you. These droplets, called aerosol plumes, can spread pathogens from human waste and expose people in public restrooms to contagious diseases.
