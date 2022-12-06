Read full article on original website
NHL
Islanders score six, cool off Devils
NEWARK, N.J. -- Brock Nelson scored two goals, and the New York Islanders held on for a 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday. "It's a big win," Nelson said. "We kind of felt like we wanted to come out and play a strong game."
NHL
Final Buzzer: Capped Out
WASHINGTON D.C. - Every time the Kraken has faced off against the Capitals, the home team has come away with the win, and that trend continued Friday in the nation's capital. Despite scoring first, the Kraken couldn't find a way to get through Washington's stout neutral zone play and generated limited scoring chances as a result. Through two periods, Seattle was successful on 46.9-percent of their entries compared to the 54.8-percent success rate they had at home versus this same team just over a week ago. The third period was stronger and brought that success rate up to 57.4-percent thanks to 15 successful entries in the final 20 minutes of play.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (13-10-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Johnny Gaudreau (28) Goals - Gaudreau, Boone Jenner (9) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.9% (24th) /...
NHL
FLAMES FALL SHORT
The Flames opened their three-game eastern road trip with a 3-1 loss Friday night in Columbus. Jacob Markstrom got the start between the pipes, making 25 saves in an excellent performance. The two goals that beat him came on breakaways. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Trailing 2-0, the Flames went on...
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
LAK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Kings during the team's second Reverse Retro Night of the season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs earned five out of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, compiling a 2-1-1 record along the way. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad capped the voyage in style with a 4-2 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Johnathan Kovacevic, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Rem Pitlick scored for the visitors, while goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Caufield and Anderson's goal were netted just seven seconds apart in the middle stanza, the two fastest markers on the road in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs. Captain Nick Suzuki also extended his point streak to four games with an assist. He boasts a team-leading 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), five points clear of Caufield.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild
The Oilers wrap up their four-game home stand with the first of back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild. The Edmonton Oilers play back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, McDavid look to extend streaks for Wild, Oilers
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Friday. Scoring streaks collide when the Minnesota Wild face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; SN1, BSWIX, ESPN+, SN NOW). Wild (13-10-2) forward Kirill Kaprizov looks to extend his Minnesota-record seven-game goal-scoring streak and 13-game point streak. He scored the game's first goal in the Wild's 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, giving him 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in his 13-game run. It's the third-longest point streak in the NHL this season, behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner's active 21-game streak and Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson's 18-game streak. Connor McDavid is on a streak of his own for the Oilers (15-12-0), with goals in six straight games and points in seven in a row. He had two goals and two assists in Edmonton's 8-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, giving him 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) during his run. -- William Douglas, staff writer.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights
Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
Avalanche Edged 2-1 in Shootout to Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche picked up a point, but fell 2-1 in a shootout against the New York Rangers on Friday night at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 13-10-2 on the season. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen scored the lone goal in regulation. Valeri Nichushkin returned to the lineup after being sidelined since Oct. 25 and undergoing ankle surgery. In net, Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves on 29 shots.
NHL
Dubois has three points to lift Jets past Blues for third win in row
ST. LOUIS -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Dubois has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. "The last couple of games has been the...
NHL
CARRYING ON
A strong homestand has the Flames feeling momentum heading out on the road. The Flames knew how crucial their homestand was. After dropping the final three games of their road trip at the end of November, the time spent at the Scotiabank Saddledome offered a chance to make up some ground in their hunt for a playoff spot, with the C of Red cheering them on the whole way.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames
Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Preds
Tampa Bay and Nashville wrap up their season series on Thursday at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Ducks
The San Jose Sharks are in Anaheim for a quick one-game road trip to take on the Ducks. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Goaltender Eetu Makiniemi saw action in the third period on Wednesday, marking his NHL debut. Jonah...
NHL
SAY WHAT - FACING HIS FORMER TEAM
Johnny Gaudreau talks about facing the Flames for the first time this evening. Tonight's game marks the first time Johnny Gaudreau will face off against the organization that drafted him with the 104th overall pick back in 2011. It will no doubt be a memorable night for Gaudreau, who spoke...
NHL
Shesterkin makes 41 saves for Rangers in shootout win against Avalanche
DENVER -- Igor Shesterkin made 41 saves, and the New York Rangers defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout at Ball Arena on Friday. "We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending. Obviously, that was the biggest need for us tonight," New York coach Gerard Gallant said. "We didn't play our best, but the goaltender was incredible."
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship Tee Up | PROSPECT WATCH
Devils fans will get a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years with top defensive prospects poised to play. This year's World Junior Hockey Championship should give Devils fans a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years.
NHL
WHAT A 'WILD' ONE!
Make it three-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. And it came with plenty of drama and excitement. The old saying 'it's not the start that matters, but how well you finish' rang true Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames fell behind 2-0 early against the Wild but rallied for a thrilling 5-3 victory.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Sloppy Start for Blackhawks Leads to 3-1 Defeat to Jets
Chicago's failure to keep possession overshadow Taylor Raddysh's goal and Jarred Tinordi's return. A sloppy first period start for the Blackhawks cemented the course of the game in their 3-1 defeat to the Jets at home. Head coach Luke Richardson said the Blackhawks failed to keep possession and play physical against a tired Winnipeg team on the second leg of a back-to-back.
