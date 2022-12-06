Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Friday. Scoring streaks collide when the Minnesota Wild face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; SN1, BSWIX, ESPN+, SN NOW). Wild (13-10-2) forward Kirill Kaprizov looks to extend his Minnesota-record seven-game goal-scoring streak and 13-game point streak. He scored the game's first goal in the Wild's 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, giving him 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in his 13-game run. It's the third-longest point streak in the NHL this season, behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner's active 21-game streak and Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson's 18-game streak. Connor McDavid is on a streak of his own for the Oilers (15-12-0), with goals in six straight games and points in seven in a row. He had two goals and two assists in Edmonton's 8-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, giving him 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) during his run. -- William Douglas, staff writer.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO