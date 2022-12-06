On Tuesday, Nov. 29 the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime. Even without the controversial non-call that led to Carolina’s overtime goal, Pittsburgh more than likely would have still lost the game. The Penguins have definitely improved in many areas, however, there are still some parts of their game that need work. With the Hurricanes being a division rival, it is important that they make the necessary adjustments before the two teams meet again on Dec. 18 in Raleigh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO