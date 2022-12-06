Reverend William James Causer, 83, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, went to be with the Lord at 9:15 pm December 10, 2022, surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born January 15, 1939, in DuQuoin, Illinois to the late William Jackson and Louise Brown (Poe) Causer. Bill married Patricia (Kern) Causer on April 1, 1958, at the First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They have been blessed with a wonderful sixty-four years of marriage.

