Man injured in shark attack at Hawaii beach
(NEW YORK) — A man was injured in an apparent shark attack at a Hawaii beach on Tuesday — the second such attack reported in the state in the past week, officials said. The incident occurred Tuesday morning at Anaeho’omalu Bay on Hawaii’s Big Island, the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources said.
2022 12/17 – Reverend William James Causer
Reverend William James Causer, 83, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, went to be with the Lord at 9:15 pm December 10, 2022, surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born January 15, 1939, in DuQuoin, Illinois to the late William Jackson and Louise Brown (Poe) Causer. Bill married Patricia (Kern) Causer on April 1, 1958, at the First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They have been blessed with a wonderful sixty-four years of marriage.
2022 12/17 – Betty L. Pauley
Betty L. Pauley, 92, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 5:29 pm December 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 4, 1930, in Bonne County, Indiana to the late Claude and Ada Carmolette Elizabeth (Pittenger-Smith) Armstrong. Betty married Richard Keith “Dick” Pauley on August 1, 1948, in Boone County. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage before his passing on August 2, 1994.
Keystone Pipeline oil spill investigators search for cause of Kansas rupture
(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan.) — Federal and state environmental officials worked over the weekend to mitigate the fallout from last Wednesday’s Keystone Pipeline rupture that leaked about 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a Kansas creek. Officials hadn’t yet determined the cause of the incident, TC Energy, the Canadian...
2022 12/17 – Phyllis Ann Rector
Phyllis Ann Rector, 91, of Springfield, Tennessee, formerly of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 10:25 pm December 7, 2022, at Morningside in Springfield. She was born July 9, 1931, in Wayne City, Illinois to the late Robert Cleve and Bertha Mae (Cope) Peddicord. She married Alva “Ab” Rector in 1952 and were married for 21 years.
SSM Health Wound Center in Mt. Vernon receives two awards
The SSM Health Wound Center in Mt. Vernon has received two awards. They are the RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction and Patient Satisfaction Awards. Recipients of the awards meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period. The Director of the Wound Center, Pamela Ford, says they are not only...
Hilltoppers Win St Elmo Holiday Tournament Debut
The 62nd annual St Elmo Holiday Tournament tipped off last night. Top seed Hillsboro beat Mulberry Grove 68-38 and St Elmo/Brownstown knocked off CHBC 63-35. Tonight 2nd seed Cumberland takes on Ramsey followed by #3 Windsor/Stew-Stras taking on Patoka/Odin at 7:45.
