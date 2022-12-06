ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
usm.edu

USM Graduate Student Earns Prestigious Accounting Scholarship

University of Southern Mississippi (USM) graduate student Patrick “Tyler” Pittman has been awarded a prestigious Legacy Scholarship for 2022-23 by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA). He is the only student from a Mississippi college or university to earn one of the coveted awards. A native...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

G.W. Carver Elementary turns into Whoville, winter wonderland

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty at the G.W. Carver Elementary School created a two-part display to give their students a chance to be a part of the Christmas experience. One side is dedicated to Whoville, complete with a tree in honor of the Grinch. The other side is a winter...
BASSFIELD, MS
WDAM-TV

Keg & Barrel hosting ‘Keg & Cannabis 2022′ Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg & Barrel is hosting “Keg & Cannabis 2022” Thursday to celebrate Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, is being hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association. Meet and greet one of Hattiesburg’s newest cannabis...
HATTIESBURG, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Laurel, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sumrall High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on December 08, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SUMRALL, MS
WJTV 12

16-year-old student stabbed at Mendenhall High School

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are investigating after a 16-year-old female student was stabbed at Mendenhall High School. Investigators said they responded to the school just after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. They said school staff members had already separated two female students and secured the area. According to deputies, two […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, 12/07/22,...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
impact601.com

Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident

A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
BAY SPRINGS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy