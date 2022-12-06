Read full article on original website
Related
usm.edu
USM Graduate Student Earns Prestigious Accounting Scholarship
University of Southern Mississippi (USM) graduate student Patrick “Tyler” Pittman has been awarded a prestigious Legacy Scholarship for 2022-23 by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA). He is the only student from a Mississippi college or university to earn one of the coveted awards. A native...
WDAM-TV
G.W. Carver Elementary turns into Whoville, winter wonderland
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty at the G.W. Carver Elementary School created a two-part display to give their students a chance to be a part of the Christmas experience. One side is dedicated to Whoville, complete with a tree in honor of the Grinch. The other side is a winter...
mageenews.com
Simpson County School District Announces 2022-23 Teachers of the Year
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County School District Announces 2022-23 Teachers of the Year. Simpson County School District (SCSD) is proud to announce its 2022...
WLBT
Jefferson Davis County H.S. students protest after principal is “reassigned”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Jefferson Davis County High School protested Monday after their former principal was let go suddenly on Friday, December 2. The students could be heard yelling “No Young, No Class” inside the school Monday morning. Students said they won’t stop fighting until the former principal returns to school grounds.
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis Co. high school students upset after sudden change in leadership
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Some students in Jefferson Davis County were not happy about returning to school this morning, not after hearing the high school would be under new leadership until further notice. “No Young, no class” is what a sign read and even a shirt of students upset about...
WDAM-TV
Keg & Barrel hosting ‘Keg & Cannabis 2022′ Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg & Barrel is hosting “Keg & Cannabis 2022” Thursday to celebrate Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, is being hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association. Meet and greet one of Hattiesburg’s newest cannabis...
mississippifreepress.org
Texts: Gov. Reeves Talked to Brett Favre About Using State Funds For Volleyball Facilities
Brett Favre sought Gov. Tate Reeves’ help to get state funds to pay for volleyball facilities that the former NFL star had vowed to personally fund at his alma mater, according to text messages the Mississippi Free Press obtained through a public-records request to the governor’s office. In...
Laurel, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Sumrall High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on December 08, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WDAM-TV
Many mourn, remember late Jasper County area principal, pastor Russell Jones
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many across the Pine Belt are mourning after news that a beloved principal and pastor was involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Jasper County Wednesday. According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, the accident took place on County Road 17, about a half...
Black Family Closes 7-Figure Deal To Create Mississippi's Own Modern-Day Black Wall Street
Entrepreneur Tony A. Reimonenq Jr, along with his wife and three sons, recently closed a deal on a 20-unit strip mall in the Oak Grove community of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The family plans to transform the property into a local version of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Historic Greenwood District, widely known as the original Black Wall Street.
16-year-old student stabbed at Mendenhall High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are investigating after a 16-year-old female student was stabbed at Mendenhall High School. Investigators said they responded to the school just after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. They said school staff members had already separated two female students and secured the area. According to deputies, two […]
WDAM-TV
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway
Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Odom was identified using tattoos found on the...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son
The family of a Fayette man whose disappearance in early October ended with his remains found on a piece of private land in Taylorsville is seeking both justice and answers as to what happened to him. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described by his family as an intelligent, hardworking...
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
WDAM-TV
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
WDAM-TV
Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
WDAM-TV
Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, 12/07/22,...
impact601.com
Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident
A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
Comments / 0