The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 5, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing is a Quadruple Threat
Since its inception in 2013, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing has been a solid triple threat: an award-winning restaurant led by an accomplished culinary team; a taproom that’s constantly abuzz with live music, special beer releases and community fun; and a lauded brewery, led by head brewer Chris Davison, that nails style after style of brew. Roll all of this into a gorgeous Downtown location with polished wooden floors, exposed brick and a lush greenery wall, and it’s a destination that shows off what Columbus does best.
northmontthunder.com
New Italian Restaurant Coming to Dayton
A new restaurant will be opening in Dayton arcade in the coming year. This restaurant will be serving authentic Italian food with an extensive wine selection from the menu. The restaurant, called Est! Est! Est! will open in the arcades Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release obtained by Dayton.Com November 3rd, 2022.
columbusnavigator.com
The Perfect Chicken Tenders Are Waiting For You On The East Side
There’s a new place to go when the craving for perfect fried chicken his. Located within the East Market, Just Chicken has a simple menu and an even simpler philosophy: to serve incredible fried chicken to Columbus. D’Andre and Mike wanted to find for that they were passionate about swell as food that people could get hyped for, and that’s when they landed on a chicken-based menu.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Five Spots for a Special Night Out
Columbus Monthly’s 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package also spotlights our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other eateries that contribute substantially to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features locations to Treat Yourself. Grab a hard-to-get reservation at Pelino’s Pasta for a...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurants in Columbus
Sometimes you want food that’s fast, but it’s not fast food. That’s where fast casual comes into play. Something just a little bit tastier, but but without the time and money commitment of a full blown sit-down dining experience. This year, our readers voted for Condado as...
Kroger adds Mix Food Halls to bring new options to dinner tables
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever asked a friend, family member, or co-worker, “what do you want to eat?” You’re familiar with the disappointment when their answer isn’t what you may have been hoping to hear. It’s why one grocery giant in Ohio is trying to help solve that familiar dilemma with the simple […]
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH
Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
columbusmessenger.com
Broadway Live preliminary plan approved
Grove City Council signed off on a preliminary development plan that could change the city’s core. At a meeting in November, council approved the preliminary plan for Broadway Live, which is a mixed-use development located north of Columbus Street and east of Broadway in the city’s Town Center. According to Axiom Ventures, the development would include about 200 apartments, along with a dining and entertainment district. It would include a public plaza, a 40,000 square foot food hall and event center, as well as restaurant, retail, and office space. This would be built on 4.36 acres of land.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Winter Fun in Fairfield County
Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events still happening in our community! Grab your coat and bundle up for some winter fun in Fairfield County. Lancaster Holiday Spirit Trail | 12/01/2022 – 12/31/2022. Take a stroll or drive around Lancaster, Ohio this...
Cleveland Scene
You Can Stay in a Cave House During Your Next Visit to Hocking Hills
The next time you take a trip out to Hocking Hills, your adventure can include staying in an actual cave. Dunlap Hollow's The Cave is a new, one-of-a-kind luxury house in Rockbridge. It features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a full-service kitchen with an indoor gas stove, as well as a pool table and a six-person hot tub. Outdoors, you have access to private hiking trails and an outdoor fireplace with lounge chairs.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Ohio
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Columbus Neighborhoods
Your favorite neighborhood is probably your own. Or maybe it’s the one you’d like to move into. Either way, our readers cast their votes in our annual “Best of” survey and for the second year in a row they named Clintonville as the number one Columbus neighborhood.
columbusmessenger.com
New daycare proposed in Obetz; plus other Obetz news
A daycare could be built at the corner of Groveport and Bixby roads. It is a busy intersection where much work has been done recently. According to Obetz City Engineer Mike Corbitt, Redwood apartments start leasing in this month and Walnut Run is finishing Phase 3 this year, with Phases 1 and 2 available for sale. Obetz upgraded the roads and the intersection of Groveport and Bixby roads, adding a left turn lane on Groveport Road to Bixby Road with a signal head. The city also repaved Bixby Road to the county jurisdiction and added a bike path.
Police: Woman steals purse from shopping cart in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said stole a purse from a cart at an east Columbus department store. Police said the theft happened on Oct. 26 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Meijer store on the 8000 block of East Broad Street. According to police, the woman allegedly […]
Police: Shots fired in Meijer parking lot near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Meijer parking lot near Dublin Tuesday night. Dublin police officers were in the vicinity when they heard at least one shot fired in the parking lot on Sawmill Road around 6:15 p.m. Police said a person shot...
New Albany company invests $45M in new facility, buys 83 acres for expansion
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany. The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, […]
columbusmessenger.com
Jackson Township recognizes a citizen hero
Stacey Dirosario-Holmes says she does not necessarily buy into the philosophy that everything happens for a reason, but she does believe that lessons can be learned through the obstacles that are placed onto our path. It was the fall of 2020 and the Dirosario-Holmes family was left reeling after a...
columbusmessenger.com
Talking budget and beautification in Mt. Sterling
Andy Drake, president pro tem of Mount Sterling council, describes the village’s 2023 budget as conservative. The budget will be up for a third reading and potential vote at council’s Dec. 12 meeting. “We’re trying to keep spending more or less flat. There will not be a giant...
