A daycare could be built at the corner of Groveport and Bixby roads. It is a busy intersection where much work has been done recently. According to Obetz City Engineer Mike Corbitt, Redwood apartments start leasing in this month and Walnut Run is finishing Phase 3 this year, with Phases 1 and 2 available for sale. Obetz upgraded the roads and the intersection of Groveport and Bixby roads, adding a left turn lane on Groveport Road to Bixby Road with a signal head. The city also repaved Bixby Road to the county jurisdiction and added a bike path.

OBETZ, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO