Shorthorn
Women's basketball's three-game winning streak snapped by Baylor University
WACO, Texas – The women’s basketball team (5-5) dueled against Baylor, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to win its first game in Waco in program history. Instead, Baylor showed why the Associated Press ranked them 19th in this week’s rankings. The Bears dominated the Lady Mavericks, 91-36, Wednesday inside Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
dallasexpress.com
TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
Central Texans react to Brittney Griner's return to U.S.
From Baylor's campus to local LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, emotions are running high as Brittney Griner is released from Russian prison.
lawrencekstimes.com
Free State football standout commits to KU; ‘I can be near my support community,’ he says
Calvin Clements, a senior at Free State High School and Jayhawk fan growing up, is staying home for college. The 3-star offensive lineman committed to Baylor University on June 24, but his plans have changed: in 2023, Clements will attend the University of Kansas, he announced Wednesday evening. “For the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas native and Baylor alum Brittney Griner is coming home
It took a high profile prisoner swap, of which is sure to cause a calamity of debate in the coming days, but Baylor Bears alum Brittney Griner is coming home after she was arrested earlier this year on possession of marijuana charges while playing overseas in Russia. For more on...
KCBD
IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The IRONMAN team appreciates your support and loyalty while we have worked to provide you with world-class events at top destinations. For over 30 years, Lubbock, Texas has been a favorite destination amongst the triathlon industry, attracting top professionals who viewed the West Texas course and summer climate as ideal preparation for the annual IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i. Mike and Marti Greer built an event that we all have come to know and love.
Baylor University reacts to release of Brittney Griner
Baylor University leadership responded Thursday morning to reports that former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner was released from Russian captivity.
baylor.edu
A tour of Christmas trees across Baylor’s campus
Here at Baylor, celebrating Christmas is serious business. Exhibit #1,845,254: the Christmas trees you’ll find decorated all around campus. Let’s take a look around, shall we?. First up, we have perhaps the most Instagrammable tree on campus. You can find students snapping pictures here day and night, capturing...
WacoTrib.com
Waco area economy growing overall, skidding in some areas
One might say Waco’s housing market suffered buzzard’s luck in October. Builders did not build, and existing homes languished on the market, not selling at the blistering pace they once did. But the average price of homes selling did reach a record $361,430, a 29% year-over-year increase. Generally...
Six students in Temple High School Theatre Arts program earn superior rating at Texas Thespian Contest
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple High School Theatre Arts students received superior ratings while competing in the Texas Thespian Contest last month in Grapevine. Superior is the highest rating a student can receive and one they must get in order to qualify for national competition. The six students and the...
baylor.edu
Baylor’s Mayborn Museum earns Smithsonian Affiliate status
There’s no bigger name in the museum world than Smithsonian, with their famous collections lining the National Mall in Washington. What you might not know is that they have affiliate museums around the nation — a roster that now includes Baylor’s Mayborn Museum. The Mayborn was named...
WacoTrib.com
Waco to form downtown parking authority as Baylor basketball arena rises
Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building. The parking authority will have “limited but specialized powers,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The authority’s responsibilities will...
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
News Channel 25
Waco remembering hometown hero 81 years after ambush catapulted U.S. into WWII
WACO, Texas — Today is the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Waco is remembering a hometown hero, 81 years after the ambush that catapulted the U.S. into WWII. Doris Miller was a Navy cook serving onboard the battleship West Virginia during the surprise attack in 1941. Miller...
KWTX
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Disagreements over same sex marriage and abortion rights are causing disruption in the United Methodist Church, which resulted in hundreds of congregations in the state of Texas voting to join a more conservative denomination. Dave Brower, the senior pastor of the Central United Methodist Church in...
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Collect Signatures To Overturn City Lawmakers’ Repeal Of Voter-Approved Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiative
Texas activists are collecting signatures to reverse a move by the Harker Heights City Council to overturn a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ballot initiative. Meanwhile, lawmakers in another Texas city, Killeen, voted to enact a similar local decriminalization initiative—but they removed a key provision. Harker Heights was one of five...
One Year Later: Where Is The Killeen, Texas Mall Shooting Suspect?
(Killeen, Texas) - On December 7th, 2021, an unknown person entered the Killeen Mall and proceeded to shoot another man inside the Finish Line store. A story from KXXV details the moments before and after the shooting. One young individual even closed the gate in one store to help keep...
Belton ISD to name new Elementary School after James Burrell
BELTON, Texas — You have to be pretty important to have something named after you. James Burrell is just that. The late Burrell was known in the Belton community as a lover, a giver and overall hard working man who dedicated his time to others more than himself. Burrell...
