ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shorthorn

Women's basketball's three-game winning streak snapped by Baylor University

WACO, Texas – The women’s basketball team (5-5) dueled against Baylor, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to win its first game in Waco in program history. Instead, Baylor showed why the Associated Press ranked them 19th in this week’s rankings. The Bears dominated the Lady Mavericks, 91-36, Wednesday inside Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
WACO, TX
dallasexpress.com

TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
FORT WORTH, TX
KCBD

IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The IRONMAN team appreciates your support and loyalty while we have worked to provide you with world-class events at top destinations. For over 30 years, Lubbock, Texas has been a favorite destination amongst the triathlon industry, attracting top professionals who viewed the West Texas course and summer climate as ideal preparation for the annual IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i. Mike and Marti Greer built an event that we all have come to know and love.
LUBBOCK, TX
baylor.edu

A tour of Christmas trees across Baylor’s campus

Here at Baylor, celebrating Christmas is serious business. Exhibit #1,845,254: the Christmas trees you’ll find decorated all around campus. Let’s take a look around, shall we?. First up, we have perhaps the most Instagrammable tree on campus. You can find students snapping pictures here day and night, capturing...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco area economy growing overall, skidding in some areas

One might say Waco’s housing market suffered buzzard’s luck in October. Builders did not build, and existing homes languished on the market, not selling at the blistering pace they once did. But the average price of homes selling did reach a record $361,430, a 29% year-over-year increase. Generally...
WACO, TX
baylor.edu

Baylor’s Mayborn Museum earns Smithsonian Affiliate status

There’s no bigger name in the museum world than Smithsonian, with their famous collections lining the National Mall in Washington. What you might not know is that they have affiliate museums around the nation — a roster that now includes Baylor’s Mayborn Museum. The Mayborn was named...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco to form downtown parking authority as Baylor basketball arena rises

Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building. The parking authority will have “limited but specialized powers,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The authority’s responsibilities will...
WACO, TX
US105

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Collect Signatures To Overturn City Lawmakers’ Repeal Of Voter-Approved Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiative

Texas activists are collecting signatures to reverse a move by the Harker Heights City Council to overturn a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ballot initiative. Meanwhile, lawmakers in another Texas city, Killeen, voted to enact a similar local decriminalization initiative—but they removed a key provision. Harker Heights was one of five...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Belton ISD to name new Elementary School after James Burrell

BELTON, Texas — You have to be pretty important to have something named after you. James Burrell is just that. The late Burrell was known in the Belton community as a lover, a giver and overall hard working man who dedicated his time to others more than himself. Burrell...
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy