CHOCOLATE CHIP BANANA BREAD
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread made with fresh bananas, chocolate chips and sour cream. Moist and delicious banana bread recipe. Banana bread recipes are always a hit with family and friends because they’re simple, versatile, and incredibly delicious. This chocolate chip banana bread recipe is one of the yummiest ways to eat ripe bananas. Chocolate makes everything better! And I love how simple and easy this quick bread recipe is to make!
TURTLE FUDGE
Turtle fudge recipe made with layers of smooth chocolate fudge, crunchy pecans, & creamy caramels. Caramel pecan fudge perfect for holiday dessert trays!. Making this caramel pecan turtle fudge is so simple, with only a few ingredients and 20 minutes of your time, you will be on our way to enjoying this sweet treat. Once you have tried this turtle fudge recipe you will be hooked, it tastes absolutely incredible.
