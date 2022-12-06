ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wktn.com

Christmas Market Scheduled in Kenton

A Christmas Market will be held on Saturday December 16. It will go from 3 until 8pm at the Coterie in downtown Kenton. There will be shopping opportunities, santa photos, baked goods, hot cocoa and more. Several local vendors will be participating.
KENTON, OH
richlandsource.com

CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging

ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Jackson Township recognizes a citizen hero

Stacey Dirosario-Holmes says she does not necessarily buy into the philosophy that everything happens for a reason, but she does believe that lessons can be learned through the obstacles that are placed onto our path. It was the fall of 2020 and the Dirosario-Holmes family was left reeling after a...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Post announces Trooper of the Year

MARION—Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Matthias L. Carson has been selected 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Marion Post. The selection of Trooper Carson, 25, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Marion Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Marion Post chose Trooper Carson based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
MARION, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation

An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
KENTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio teenager arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested Wednesday after police said he came to a South Linden school with a loaded handgun. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1300 block of Duxberry Avenue, where Linden-McKinley STEM Academy is located, at around 10:30 a.m. after calls that a student brought a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
DAYTON, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Talking budget and beautification in Mt. Sterling

Andy Drake, president pro tem of Mount Sterling council, describes the village’s 2023 budget as conservative. The budget will be up for a third reading and potential vote at council’s Dec. 12 meeting. “We’re trying to keep spending more or less flat. There will not be a giant...
MOUNT STERLING, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Broadway Live preliminary plan approved

Grove City Council signed off on a preliminary development plan that could change the city’s core. At a meeting in November, council approved the preliminary plan for Broadway Live, which is a mixed-use development located north of Columbus Street and east of Broadway in the city’s Town Center. According to Axiom Ventures, the development would include about 200 apartments, along with a dining and entertainment district. It would include a public plaza, a 40,000 square foot food hall and event center, as well as restaurant, retail, and office space. This would be built on 4.36 acres of land.
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away

HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33

LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
LANCASTER, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Red Hen Cafe & Bakery opens in Plain City

A large group gathered recently for the grand opening of the Red Hen Cafe & Bakery, 542 W. Main St., Plain City. Owned by Renita Yoder, the cafe is open Monday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The breakfast menu includes homemade pastries and sandwiches. The lunch menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. Drinks, lattes, and coffees are offered, as well. For a full menu and ordering options, visit www.theredhen.cafe or call (614) 733-0421.
PLAIN CITY, OH
Times Gazette

County grand jury indicts 28

A Hillsboro man charged with having weapons under disability and a forfeiture specification was among 28 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. According to court documents, Gregory Wallace, 27, on or around Oct. 15, 2022, not having been released from disability, knowingly obtained a SCCY CPX-1 9mm handgun after he had been convicted or under indictment for aggravated possession of methamphetamine in Highland County Common Pleas Court.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy