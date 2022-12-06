Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wktn.com
Christmas Market Scheduled in Kenton
A Christmas Market will be held on Saturday December 16. It will go from 3 until 8pm at the Coterie in downtown Kenton. There will be shopping opportunities, santa photos, baked goods, hot cocoa and more. Several local vendors will be participating.
The Foodbank to host drive-thru distribution event today
TROTWOOD — The Foodbank, Inc. is set to host a drive-thru food distribution at the Salem Mall in Trotwood today. “We’re so thrilled to be able and honored to support them,” the Chief Development Officer with The Foodbank, Lee Lauren Truesdale, said. “We exist for this community.”
richlandsource.com
CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging
ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
columbusmessenger.com
Jackson Township recognizes a citizen hero
Stacey Dirosario-Holmes says she does not necessarily buy into the philosophy that everything happens for a reason, but she does believe that lessons can be learned through the obstacles that are placed onto our path. It was the fall of 2020 and the Dirosario-Holmes family was left reeling after a...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Post announces Trooper of the Year
MARION—Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Matthias L. Carson has been selected 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Marion Post. The selection of Trooper Carson, 25, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Marion Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Marion Post chose Trooper Carson based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
LGBTQ supporters confront Columbus officer seen high-fiving Proud Boys protester
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of LGBTQ supporters confronted a Columbus police officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the Proud Boys who were protesting a story-time event featuring drag performers at a Columbus private school over the weekend. “We saw you high-five these guys,” the woman says....
wktn.com
KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation
An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
Ohio teenager arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested Wednesday after police said he came to a South Linden school with a loaded handgun. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1300 block of Duxberry Avenue, where Linden-McKinley STEM Academy is located, at around 10:30 a.m. after calls that a student brought a […]
dayton.com
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
columbusmessenger.com
Talking budget and beautification in Mt. Sterling
Andy Drake, president pro tem of Mount Sterling council, describes the village’s 2023 budget as conservative. The budget will be up for a third reading and potential vote at council’s Dec. 12 meeting. “We’re trying to keep spending more or less flat. There will not be a giant...
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
columbusmessenger.com
Broadway Live preliminary plan approved
Grove City Council signed off on a preliminary development plan that could change the city’s core. At a meeting in November, council approved the preliminary plan for Broadway Live, which is a mixed-use development located north of Columbus Street and east of Broadway in the city’s Town Center. According to Axiom Ventures, the development would include about 200 apartments, along with a dining and entertainment district. It would include a public plaza, a 40,000 square foot food hall and event center, as well as restaurant, retail, and office space. This would be built on 4.36 acres of land.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33
LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
columbusmessenger.com
Red Hen Cafe & Bakery opens in Plain City
A large group gathered recently for the grand opening of the Red Hen Cafe & Bakery, 542 W. Main St., Plain City. Owned by Renita Yoder, the cafe is open Monday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The breakfast menu includes homemade pastries and sandwiches. The lunch menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. Drinks, lattes, and coffees are offered, as well. For a full menu and ordering options, visit www.theredhen.cafe or call (614) 733-0421.
Times Gazette
County grand jury indicts 28
A Hillsboro man charged with having weapons under disability and a forfeiture specification was among 28 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. According to court documents, Gregory Wallace, 27, on or around Oct. 15, 2022, not having been released from disability, knowingly obtained a SCCY CPX-1 9mm handgun after he had been convicted or under indictment for aggravated possession of methamphetamine in Highland County Common Pleas Court.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
sciotopost.com
Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
Comments / 0