Bouncing from major setback, Summit hands out $500M cash for cancer drug — thanks to a loan from billionaire CEO

endpts.com
Sanofi walks away from $500M deal, leaving Revolution alone in pushing SHP2/KRAS combo
In the four years since Sanofi teamed up with Revolution Medicines around its SHP2 inhibitor — fronting a $500 million deal with $50 million in cash — the partners have moved the drug from preclinical stage into Phase II studies, delivering the first glimpse of evidence that the drug may have a role to play in combination with KRAS inhibitors.
Biogen vet jumps to CSO at Third Rock Treg biotech; Karuna CEO is stepping down, but this isn't goodbye
Just a few days into her new job, Ellen Cahir-McFarland’s office is being emptied. Cahir-McFarland, formerly head of research at Annexon, is the new chief scientific officer of Abata Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech that’s developing regulatory T cell, or Treg, therapies for multiple sclerosis. On Monday, Abata will be moving from its current shared space to its new office in Watertown, MA — hence the emptying, Cahir-McFarland tells Endpoints News from a now bare, white-walled office room.
Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22
Gilead and Kite are plunking down big cash to get into the anti-BCMA CAR-T game. The pair will shell out $225 million in cash upfront and $100 million in equity to Arcellx, Kite announced Friday morning, to develop the biotech’s lead CAR-T program together. Kite will handle commercialization and co-development with Arcellx, and profits in the US will be split 50-50.
With clear PhII win in IBD, Prometheus thwarts Pfizer comparisons as it follows Humira 'playbook'
Prometheus Biosciences reported a clear Phase II win in two inflammatory bowel disease conditions in a clinical development race with Pfizer, planting the biotech’s flag in a field of antibodies attempting to go against black box-cornered JAK inhibitors and AbbVie’s Humira. Shares $RXDX have soared since the summer...
Priming therapy biotech emerges from stealth with seed funding — and on a hunt for partners
At Eigen Therapeutics, the goal is to make cancer treatment more effective. But not by making targeted drugs. With $7 million in seed funding announced today, Eigen is a step closer to developing what are known as “priming therapies” that make cancer cells more visible to tumor-killing medicines, as well as building out a platform to design these therapies and discover potential new drug classes.
Scoop: Stephen Squinto’s Yale spinout is raising a Series B for genetic medicines
The nucleic acid therapeutics at Stephen Squinto’s Yale-originated biotech are en route to a $40 million R&D payday. After a Series A of that size in the spring of 2021, Hopewell, NJ-based Gennao Bio is closing on a round of the same amount, Endpoints News has learned. A Series B is in the works, according to an investor’s post on LinkedIn and as confirmed by a spokesperson. An SEC filing on Thursday outlines $15 million in equity sold thus far in the round.
Pharma reputation retains 'halo' even as pandemic media coverage recedes — survey
The Covid-19 halo effect on the pharma industry is continuing, according to a new global study from Ipsos. The annual survey for the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) finds considerable goodwill from consumers across measures of trust, cooperation with governments, and advancing research and drug development. “Despite...
Vertex just found the next big ‘transformative’ thing for the pipeline — at a biotech just down the street
Back in the summer of 2019, when I was covering Vertex’s executive chairman Jeff Leiden’s plans for the pipeline, I picked up on a distinct focus on myotonic dystrophy Type I, or DM1 — one of what Leiden called “two diseases (with DMD) we’re interested in and we continue to look for those assets.”
Publicis forgoes lighthearted holiday message for more serious HPV warning with celebrity guest
When is an annual holiday greeting more like a disease awareness ad? That’s the case in this year’s video from French-based advertising holding company Publicis Groupe featuring chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy. The typically jovial interaction between the two quickly takes a...
WIB22: Leading NK cell researcher reflects on roots in Iran, the UK and Texas
This profile is part of Endpoints News’ 2022 special report about Women in Biopharma R&D. You can read the full report here. In a small but widely-cited 11-person study published in NEJM in 2020, seven patients saw signs of their cancer completely go away after getting a new therapy made from natural killer cells. The study was one of the earliest to provide clinical proof that the experimental treatment method had promise.
