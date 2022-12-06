Bouncing from major setback, Summit hands out $500M cash for cancer drug — thanks to a loan from billionaire CEO

The nucleic acid therapeutics at Stephen Squinto’s Yale-originated biotech are en route to a $40 million R&D payday. After a Series A of that size in the spring of 2021, Hopewell, NJ-based Gennao Bio is closing on a round of the same amount, Endpoints News has learned. A Series B is in the works, according to an investor’s post on LinkedIn and as confirmed by a spokesperson. An SEC filing on Thursday outlines $15 million in equity sold thus far in the round.

HOPEWELL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO