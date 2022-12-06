Read full article on original website
Moore County investigators have applied for search warrants in substation shootings
Investigators working to uncover who shot up two electrical substations in Moore County, N.C. have now applied for multiple search warrants. Forty-five thousand customers — representing nearly all residents in Moore County — lost power Saturday night shortly after 7 p.m. when one or more individuals used firearms to attack the substations. Most residents went nearly four days without power, facing temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit.
