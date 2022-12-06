Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pet unicorn, but not many have stopped to think about the paperwork. One little girl in California did. Madeline wrote to Los Angeles County officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Requirements include providing ample exposure to sunshine, moonbeams and rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

