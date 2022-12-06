Read full article on original website
Related
whqr.org
As Democrats look elsewhere, Republicans are keeping Iowa first
A thunderstorm rolled over the Iowa State fairgrounds in Des Moines as former Vice President Mike Pence took shelter from the downpour in the Varied Industries Building. Pence was in Iowa in August, repeating what politicians have done for decades – coming to the state well ahead of the next presidential election to draw speculation about a potential White House bid.
whqr.org
A divided approach to primaries could be chaotic for voters
As the DNC publicly debates the future of its presidential primary cycle, Republicans settle into the status quo, leading with the Iowa Caucuses. Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter. He was part of a team of member station political reporters who covered the 2016 presidential race for NPR. He also covers environmental issues.
whqr.org
Kentucky-based Paxton Media Group buys six North Carolina newspapers from Gannett
Amidst another recent round of layoffs, Gannett has sold six of its North Carolina newspapers to a company based in Kentucky. The sale to the Paxton Media Group — a 125-year-old family-owned media company stationed in Paducah, Kentucky — was announced with little fanfare in a press release just before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22. The six newspapers changing owners from Gannett to Paxton are the Burlington Times-News, the Asheboro Courier-Tribune, the Kinston Free Press, the New Bern Sun Journal, and The Daily News of Jacksonville.
whqr.org
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pet unicorn, but not many have stopped to think about the paperwork. One little girl in California did. Madeline wrote to Los Angeles County officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Requirements include providing ample exposure to sunshine, moonbeams and rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
whqr.org
Pellet plant permit delayed amid environmental justice concerns
State officials have delayed approving an expansion for a wood pellet plant in northeastern North Carolina while they consider concerns about how the plant affects the environment and nearby communities of color. The state Department of Environmental Quality was supposed to decide two weeks ago whether to issue an air...
Comments / 0