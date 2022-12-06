ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

12 Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Won’t Want to Miss Out On

We love going to Trader Joe’s year-round, something demonstrated every time we fight our way through the store’s always-hectic parking lot. We wouldn’t deal with that parking trauma for just any grocery store. But our passion for TJ’s is even stronger during the holidays. From the first bite of Pumpkin Kringle to the last of the Candy Cane Joe-Joes, it’s our go-to spot for tasty treats and essential ingredients for all of our holiday foods. It’s also a fantastic place to pick up stocking stuffers, from little snacks and gift-sized ingredients, to beauty and home products and more. Take a look at some of the best stocking stuffers at Trader Joe’s below, and you’ll see socks packed to the gills hanging over the fireplace this Christmas.
intheknow.com

Grab these designer gifts under $150 at Nordstrom before they’re gone

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Struggling to find great gifts for just a...
AOL Corp

10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you already have a few Secret Santa...
SPY

The 5 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes For Men Could Be a Perfect Last-Minute Gift Idea

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In-store shopping can be a hassle, especially for men who hate going shopping and trying on clothes. Things can feel particularly difficult when you’re under the pressure of finding the best outfits for back to work, trying to create a capsule wardrobe, or are in search of new gear for a special occasion. This is where the best men’s clothing subscription boxes can be helpful.  The best men’s clothing subscription box will bring a variety of options to your doorstep, allowing you to try things on...
WWD

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Breakthrough Brand of the Year

Sunscreen has been one of the hottest categories in beauty over the last few years, and leading the pack is dermatologist brand EltaMD Skin Care. Here, the 2022 Beauty Inc Breakthrough Brand of the Year. Breakthrough Brand of the Year  EltaMD SkinCare  In a year in which sun care exploded, EltaMD shone the brightest of all. Its UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 was reportedly the bestselling prestige skin care product in the U.S. thanks to a formula that doesn’t exacerbate acne-prone skin and is infused with good-for-skin ingredients like niacinamide. Its popularity helped fuel awareness for Elta’s full array of sunscreens, particularly...
intheknow.com

Woman shares genius hack for finding name-brand cosmetics at the Dollar Tree

TikToker and makeup artist Tiffany’s (@tiffanytonimua) Dollar Tree tip for scoring name-brand cosmetics for a fraction of the cost is like a makeover for your wallet. Dollar Tree tip! For those who don’t know. Check those black and white packaged products. They’re actually name brands #fyp #makeuphacks #dollartree #dollartreehacks #loreal #lorealparis #makeuptrick #makeuptricks #makeuplovers #makeuplover #freemakeup #freemakeuphacks #viralmakeup #blackfriday #blackfridaydeals.
intheknow.com

Just an exhausting rundown of every Le Creuset deal happening right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There’s a reason Le Creuset is one of...
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Masters Winter Layering With Stiletto Legging Boots in Paris

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to master the year’s most controversial shoe trend in the chicest way possible — in Paris, no less! The former Spice Girl stepped out while in the City of Light on Wednesday, wearing a sharp wool coat. Her black style included a knee-length hem, complete with wide sleeves, pockets and pointed lapels. Beckham simply accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, as well as a black leather version of her own popular Chain pouch — a $1,390 clutch in a large rectangular flap-style silhouette, complete with a gold watchband-style chain handle. Beckham’s pants actually served as the base for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy