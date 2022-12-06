ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Being watched by a shadowy figure on your hikes? It's probably a Brocken Spectre

By Julia Clarke
Advnture
Advnture
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urBY6_0jZOyHbQ00

Have you ever been hiking along a misty trail and suddenly been overcome by the unsettling sensation that you’re not alone? Well, you’re not alone! For centuries now, hikers have been describing mysterious phenomena where it appears that the silhouette of a very large stranger is standing on the opposite hillside, silently watching them. Bigfoot? The very thought of it is enough to make you wish you’d gone for a lighter pair of hiking boots so you could scurry down the hill pronto, but if it happens to you, don’t be too alarmed – there’s (probably) a perfectly rational explanation for this ominous occurrence.

Though the apparition of a shadowy figure in the mist is probably as old as, well, mist itself, it was first recorded by a German scientist of the name Johann Silberschlag back in 1780. Silberschlag coined the term 'Brocken Spectre' to describe the phantom figure, having experienced it firsthand in the notoriously foggy Brocken, the tallest back in the Harz Mountain Range of northern Germany. The Brocken is not a remarkably tall mountain, standing as it does at a humble 3,743ft, but it possesses a rather unique microclimate which resembles mountains closer to 6,600ft (think Mount Washington in New Hampshire).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFGsN_0jZOyHbQ00

Though the apparition of a shadowy figure in the mist is probably as old as, well, mist itself, it was first recorded by a German scientist of the name Johann Silberschlag (Image credit: Maya Karkalicheva)

This microclimate is almost always host to mist and fog, which cloaks the mountain for some 300 days a year, and the mean annual temperature here is just above freezing, at 37.2°F. Consequently, the Brocken has long figured in eerie folklore and visions of shadowy figures are a common sight here, though you can see them on any mountain with fog and mist.

What is a Brocken Spectre?

So what exactly causes this unearthly presence? According to the UK’s Met Office , a Brocken Spectre, also known as a Brocken Bow, or Mountain Spectre, is simply your own shadow. If you’re standing on a misty hillside with the sun behind you, it can throw your shadow onto the mist and create the illusion of a very large figure standing some distance away. The image may be amplified by the addition of a rainbow-colored halo around the figure, and the figure may appear to be moving – however, rest assured that it’s just the clouds that are shifting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ci8R_0jZOyHbQ00

If you’re standing on a misty hillside with the sun behind you, it can throw your shadow onto the mist and create the illusion of a very large figure standing some distance away (Image credit: vik898)

In his 1966 autobiography, the explorer Eric Shipton wrote of seeing a Brocken Spectre on Mountain Kenya: “The rays of the setting sun broke through and, in the east, sharply defined, a great circle of rainbow colours framed our own silhouettes.” Brocken Spectres have also made many appearances in popular culture, including literary works by Charles Dickens (Little Dorrit), CS Lewis (The Problem of Pain) and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Lewis Carroll (Phantasmagoria).

And there you have it. If you see a monstrous umbrous figure on the opposite side of the hill when you’re hiking in the fog , it’s probably an optical illusion and you can reach for your camera and not your bear spray (we don't know if that works on Sasquatch anyway).

Comments / 22

lifeisanenigma....?
3d ago

his comments come from ignorance. a Brocken spectre is visual phenomenon caused by atmospheric conditions. if some of you would actually do a little research you might become a little bit more intelligent

Reply(1)
3
Related
Ingram Atkinson

A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible

This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Maya Devi

Archaeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra

Archeologists from Egypt think they have finally found the lost tomb of Cleopatra and her lover, Mark Antony, after they discovered a tunnel. Archeologists have discovered a tunnel carved through layers of rock underneath the ancient Taposiris Magna Temple, which is said to have the tombs of the beautiful Cleopatra and Mark Antony.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Advnture

Advnture

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy