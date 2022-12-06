ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls’ indoor farm almost ready to grow

The third floor of 22 Ridge St. is home to a special project a long time in the works. Above Farmacy restaurant and some other small business spaces, the building's top floor has sat disused for an unknown number of years - but amidst decaying wallpaper and discarded furniture, something shiny and new is almost complete.
GLENS FALLS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY teen drowns in Florida, a day before her 18th birthday

TROY — Upstate New York teen Danielle Marceline thrived under adversity. Whether it was dancing, basketball or volleyball, she excelled. The 17-year-old had recently powered through an injury, finishing a weekend basketball tournament the day after tearing her meniscus. And hip-hop dancing?. A total beast. “She was all me,”...
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?

What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
SCHENECTADY, NY
worktruckonline.com

Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps

Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps To Meet Growing Customer Transportation Demands. Carver Companies, founded in 1989, started as a construction company comprised of a single crew digging cellars. It then diversified into a multifaceted division capable of all phases of developmental site work. With the growth of the...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Look! Delicious Life-Sized Gingerbread House at Historic New York Hotel

The Queensbury Hotel will host two Holiday Open Houses on December 10th and December 17th from 10 am-12 pm. You can check out the gingerbread display which will include a visit from Santa Claus. Families will have the opportunity to take their own photos in front of the fireplace with him. The hotel will offer complimentary cookies, refreshments, and children’s crafts and a play area will be provided by ADK Tiny Tots.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week

The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

