This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Upstate New York Club Adds 2 Great Country Shows In 2023
It is still December and we have yet to cross over into the new year, but 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year of shows!. One word describes the past 12 months of Country shows: EPIC! And guess what? 2023 is pacing to be just as awesome.
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar opening in Schenectady
According to Taste of Schenectady, a new restaurant, Caribe Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar, will be opening soon in Schenectady. The family-owned business is excited to extend their cuisine past they're already successful Crane Street location, Mami's Spanish Restaurant.
Glens Falls’ indoor farm almost ready to grow
The third floor of 22 Ridge St. is home to a special project a long time in the works. Above Farmacy restaurant and some other small business spaces, the building's top floor has sat disused for an unknown number of years - but amidst decaying wallpaper and discarded furniture, something shiny and new is almost complete.
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise. Hey all - Brian and Chrissy here from 1077 GNA and we wanted to take a second and show our appreciation to everyone who supported GNA's Shop with a Cop over the years. Thanks to GNA Nation's generosity, we've been able...
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Upstate NY teen drowns in Florida, a day before her 18th birthday
TROY — Upstate New York teen Danielle Marceline thrived under adversity. Whether it was dancing, basketball or volleyball, she excelled. The 17-year-old had recently powered through an injury, finishing a weekend basketball tournament the day after tearing her meniscus. And hip-hop dancing?. A total beast. “She was all me,”...
Free coffee and a movie at Albany Public Library
The Albany Public Library welcomes adults to free coffee and a movie at the Washington Avenue branch. Films will be screening every Wednesday for the rest of December.
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
Family Snow Tubing In New York, Fun for Everyone? Yes!
What is your Winter plan? We have the holidays for the next 30 days or so and then what? Will you hibernate, gain weight and get caught up on every show anyone has recommended to you? Or, will you take part in Winter?. New York State has so much to...
Lark Street BID announces Annual Chili & Chowder Stroll
Those looking to take a holiday stroll on Saturday afternoon will be able to sample chili and chowder from 13 restaurants.
The history of covered bridges in New York, Vermont
Covered bridges have long been a staple throughout the Northeast. According to the New York State Covered Bridge Society, the state was once home to over 300 covered bridges.
Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps
Carver Companies Adds Kenworth W990 Tri-Axle Dumps To Meet Growing Customer Transportation Demands. Carver Companies, founded in 1989, started as a construction company comprised of a single crew digging cellars. It then diversified into a multifaceted division capable of all phases of developmental site work. With the growth of the...
State Police conduct underage drinking detail in Albany County
State police recently conducted an underage drinking detail enforcement in Albany County.
Nasal dryness and dripping: Albany ENT talks solutions ‘Live at 9’
'Tis the season for cold weather ear, nose, and throat issues. News10's Stephanie Rivas sat down with Dr. Gavin Setzen, President of Albany ENT & Allergy Services, to discuss solutions to some of the most common symptoms, from dryness to dripping.
Look! Delicious Life-Sized Gingerbread House at Historic New York Hotel
The Queensbury Hotel will host two Holiday Open Houses on December 10th and December 17th from 10 am-12 pm. You can check out the gingerbread display which will include a visit from Santa Claus. Families will have the opportunity to take their own photos in front of the fireplace with him. The hotel will offer complimentary cookies, refreshments, and children’s crafts and a play area will be provided by ADK Tiny Tots.
Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week
The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
Code blue issued through weekend for Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from today, December 8, through Monday, December 12.
