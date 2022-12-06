ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridaweekly.com

Lee County launches housing website, resources for hurricane impacted residents

To better assist Hurricane Ian-impacted residents connect with state, federal and other partnering entities for housing needs, Lee County has launched a new landing page at its storm website. Now www.leegov.com/storm features a one-stop location for housing resources. Click on the house icon or look for “Housing” in the left...
LEE COUNTY, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Free public transportation available for attendees of state food-assistance event

Lee County Government and the School District of Lee County are collaborating to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening this weekend at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. (See Department of Children and Families’ news release below.)
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Will a Lee County REC race bring a win or loss to America First efforts statewide?

Missy Lastra, Andrew Sund and Michael Thompson are fighting for the job. A race for the Chair of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee will unfold on Saturday. Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Fort Myers Republican, isn’t seeking re-election as Chair of the county party. That has drawn out a fierce competition, complete with the presence of an America First roster of candidates.
LEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help

Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA disaster center in North Port closed today

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed today, Dec. 9, because the library is closed for a staff development day. The disaster center at the library, at 4675 Career Lane, will reopen as scheduled at 8...
NORTH PORT, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Lee County announces closure of two Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites

Two public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian storm debris will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The sites are:. • Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. These sites opened to residents less than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida to allow free disposal to those who chose to self-haul storm debris.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County giving free transportation to SNAP event in North Fort Myers

Lee County and the School District of Lee County are working together to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening Friday through Sunday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. Those who want to ride a bus can visit...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city

Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
CAPE CORAL, FL
temponewsflorida.com

Masala Giving Circle: Application Period Now Open

Masala Giving Circle President, Dale Booker, announces that the application period is now open for the 2023 Masala Giving Circle Grants. Applications are being accepted now through Dec. 31, 2022. Masala Giving Circle helps to enhance culturally vibrant thriving African American/Black communities in Sarasota and Manatee Counties through grants. Once a year, the organization gives grant awards and gifts to non-profit tax-exempt organization pursuant section 501(c)(3) that have a program(s) and/or services aligned with their mission.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy