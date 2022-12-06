Read full article on original website
usf.edu
A bill would provide tax relief for property owners impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would allow property-tax refunds based...
floridaweekly.com
Lee County launches housing website, resources for hurricane impacted residents
To better assist Hurricane Ian-impacted residents connect with state, federal and other partnering entities for housing needs, Lee County has launched a new landing page at its storm website. Now www.leegov.com/storm features a one-stop location for housing resources. Click on the house icon or look for “Housing” in the left...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Free public transportation available for attendees of state food-assistance event
Lee County Government and the School District of Lee County are collaborating to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening this weekend at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. (See Department of Children and Families’ news release below.)
estero-fl.gov
NOTICE: Even if you were denied in the past, you need to visit the Estero Disaster Recovery Center before January 12
If you are a Hurricane Ian survivor who suffered damage to your property, you have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. You must be registered before January 12. Even if you were originally denied assistance, the Disaster Recovery Center may be able to offer you different options or...
floridapolitics.com
Will a Lee County REC race bring a win or loss to America First efforts statewide?
Missy Lastra, Andrew Sund and Michael Thompson are fighting for the job. A race for the Chair of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee will unfold on Saturday. Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Fort Myers Republican, isn’t seeking re-election as Chair of the county party. That has drawn out a fierce competition, complete with the presence of an America First roster of candidates.
usf.edu
Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help
Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA disaster center in North Port closed today
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed today, Dec. 9, because the library is closed for a staff development day. The disaster center at the library, at 4675 Career Lane, will reopen as scheduled at 8...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port allows deferred water payments for those affected by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port voted Thursday to allow residents whose homes were made uninhabitable by Hurricane Ian to defer payments of required hook up fees of $55.95. That money would keep the homes hooked up to the city water and sewage systems but the...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County announces closure of two Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites
Two public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian storm debris will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The sites are:. • Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. These sites opened to residents less than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida to allow free disposal to those who chose to self-haul storm debris.
Red tide alert lifted for Lighthouse Beach Park in Sanibel
PREVIOUS STORY — November 21:. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued a health alert for the presence of additional red tide blooms found at Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel. According to FDOH, this is in response to water samples taken on November 17. The public should exercise...
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event
City of Cape Coral hosting a citywide clean up event. Looking to get rid of that debris in the city.
WINKNEWS.com
TikTok goes viral calling for removal of Collier County school board member
Emails pouring into WINK News calling for Governor Ron DeSantis to remove a Collier County leader from office. Jerry Rutherford, a Collier County school board member, is getting a lot of heat for saying corporal punishment, like paddling, should come back. Laura Loray created a TikTok letting people know to...
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
Metropolitan Ministries adds additional distribution day for Christmas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Additional pop-up tents in Tampa Bay and south to Lee County will soon be available as Metropolitan Ministries works to expand its holiday outreach to the 21,000 families in need this Christmas. Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tents are made available for the most vulnerable families and...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County giving free transportation to SNAP event in North Fort Myers
Lee County and the School District of Lee County are working together to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening Friday through Sunday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. Those who want to ride a bus can visit...
‘Narco Navidad’: Florida deputies seize 2 kilos of cocaine, more than $1.1M
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Southwest Florida narcotics officers. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on Thursday that two people were arrested in a narcotics operation nicknamed “Operation Narco Navidad,” The Fort Myers News-Press reported. More than $1.1...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city
Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
temponewsflorida.com
Masala Giving Circle: Application Period Now Open
Masala Giving Circle President, Dale Booker, announces that the application period is now open for the 2023 Masala Giving Circle Grants. Applications are being accepted now through Dec. 31, 2022. Masala Giving Circle helps to enhance culturally vibrant thriving African American/Black communities in Sarasota and Manatee Counties through grants. Once a year, the organization gives grant awards and gifts to non-profit tax-exempt organization pursuant section 501(c)(3) that have a program(s) and/or services aligned with their mission.
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents concerned over cost of city’s utilities extension project
It could cost taxpayers $35,000 to expand utility services by 2040 Cape Coral after the city council voted to approve a plan to do just that. That price tag is almost double what some of their neighbors paid not too long ago. Kevin Burkett moved into his home about a...
