4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
laportecounty.life
Michigan City Community School Corporation presents 2022’s “One City, One Sound”
Michigan City Area Schools’ (MCAS) “One City, One Sound” concert was live and in-person this year for the first time since 2019. The event sees over 800 student performers across choir and band unite to put on one massive production, and this year’s event proved massively popular.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Means Manor...A Lasting Legacy
Earlier this year, a house built by Andrew Means one of Gary’s most influential Black-owned real estate developers was named one of the 10 Most Endangered Places in the state by Indiana Landmarks. If something isn’t done, a key piece of Gary’s history will deteriorate to the point of no return. The good news is grassroots volunteers are working to save the house and improve the neighborhood around it. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Yejide Ekunkonye, founder of the organization Say Yes to Means to talk about the work she is leading to shine a light on what has been called “The Showplace of Gary”. And she hopes to keep the spirit of the community alive by archiving stories and artifacts.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts
City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
New rec center for people with special needs coming to Tinley Park
Along with a domed sports complex, the space will also include a full-size soccer field, picnic areas and a playground and sports facilities for people living with special needs.
valpo.life
Franciscan Health’s Fresh Start Market, Food Rx Program gets $20k boost from Old National Bank Foundation
Northwest Indiana families facing food insecurity will have extra help thanks to a $20,000 grant from Old National Bank Foundation to Franciscan’s Health’s Fresh Start Market and new Food Rx Program. The Franciscan Health Foundation partnered in 2021 with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a...
Calumet City family, community excited for baby Harley’s homecoming
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — After nearly 300 days in the hospital, a south suburban family is getting ready for their baby girl to come home. On March 1, Harley Williams and her twin sister Haley were born three months premature. After nine days, unfortunately Haley did not survive. The family said they also didn’t expect […]
nwi.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
theshelbyreport.com
Strack & Van Til Food Markets Contribute $100K To Salvation Army
Strack & Van Til Food Markets has partnered with The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana to make sure families can purchase groceries this holiday season. Jeff Strack, president and CEO, and David Wilkinson, COO of Strack & Van Til Food Markets, presented a check for $100,000 in company gift cards as The Salvation Army began its Red Kettle Season in November.
nwi.life
Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship
Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga, a leader on Bishop Noll’s Speech...
hometownnewsnow.com
Original Civic Auditorium Seats to be Replaced
(La Porte, IN) - The Civic Auditorium in La Porte will have all new seating next year. Taking out the original seats is part of the plan to bring the near century old structure into the 21st century, said La Porte Park Department Superintendent Mark Schreiber. Schreiber said more events...
xrock1039.com
Statewide Virtual Purdue Extension Master Gardener Training Spring 2023
Purdue Extension is looking for new Lake County volunteers for the Master Gardener Program which provides a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge on a wide variety of horticultural subjects. In turn, participants volunteer, representing Purdue University. Participants will be exposed to a wide range of subjects including soil and plant science, and culture of vegetable, flower, landscape, and fruit plants.
$15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City
Nonprofit health care provider HealthLinc is building a $15 million facility in Michigan City behind Ivy Tech Community College. The post $15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
hometownnewsnow.com
Christmas Still On at Mansion
(Michigan City, IN) - There’s still Christmas this year at what could be the most historic structure in Michigan City despite renovation. Barker Mansion at 631 Washington Street is decorated annually for the season. According to officials, most of the renovation work has been paused to allow the public...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Road Money Awarded by State
(Indianapolis, IN) - The city of La Porte is receiving $1 million in state funding to help with street paving. The city set aside $1 million to receive the matching funds under Indiana’s Community Crossings program established in 2017. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, La Porte County government also received $1 million in state matching funds to fix roads.
xrock1039.com
Former Valpo Mayor to Make Special Announcement Tonight
In Valparaiso, former long-time mayor Jon Costas says he will be making “a special announcement concerning the future of Valparaiso” tonight December 8th. There were no other details. Costas was mayor for 16 years before retiring from the office in 2019; he was appointed to the Valparaiso School Board this past spring.
South suburban school calls police on boy with autism over missing vaccine records, parents say
A south suburban school is accused of calling the police on a child with autism over missing vaccination records.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany
McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
hometownnewsnow.com
Courthouse Lights a Budding Tradition
(La Porte, IN) - It’s Christmas again at the historic courthouse in downtown La Porte. More lighted displays, including a replica of the courthouse, were added in 2020 to help lift the spirits of people dampened by the pandemic. All of the displays were made by a private company...
valpo.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Primary Care Physician
Northwest Health welcomes board-certified family medicine physician, Ather Malik, D.O., to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. Malik completed a family medicine residency at South Pointe Hospital/Fleet Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and an emergency medicine residency at St. John West Shore Hospital in Westlake, Ohio. He received his medical degree from New York Osteopathic Medicine in Westbury, New York.
