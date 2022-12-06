Earlier this year, a house built by Andrew Means one of Gary’s most influential Black-owned real estate developers was named one of the 10 Most Endangered Places in the state by Indiana Landmarks. If something isn’t done, a key piece of Gary’s history will deteriorate to the point of no return. The good news is grassroots volunteers are working to save the house and improve the neighborhood around it. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Yejide Ekunkonye, founder of the organization Say Yes to Means to talk about the work she is leading to shine a light on what has been called “The Showplace of Gary”. And she hopes to keep the spirit of the community alive by archiving stories and artifacts.

GARY, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO