Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Delivery truck hits semi and catches fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Vineyard Lane and highway 395 on December 9 between a semi truck and a delivery truck. The delivery truck reportedly rear-ended the semi and then caught fire. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Kennewick Police searching for wanted woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are asking the community for help in searching for a wanted woman who recently escaped an arrest. Earlier this week, KPD officers responded to the 3300 block of W. 9th Ave. for a report of 34-year-old Kayla Guzman, who also goes by Angel, in a stolen vehicle. Officers said Guzman has several felony and misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down

Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police

Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
PASCO, WA
610KONA

Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs

West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

No Weapons Found at Southridge HS, Threat Was Part of Hoax

According to information released by the Kennewick School District around 2 PM Friday, it was apparently a hoax. Shortly after 12 noon Friday, December 9th, KSD sent out an alert via their new Parent Square system, indicating SHS had been locked down because Kennewick Police got a call about a weapon in a classroom at the school. Due to proximity, Chinook Middle School and Sagecrest Elementary were also locked down.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested with drugs after taqueria tantrum in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department responded to Taqueria El Sazon on December 3 following reports of a disturbance. A 35-year-old from Kennewick was reportedly upset he didn’t get a soda with his food. He threw his food on the ground, pushed an employee and walked to his truck in the parking lot, according to PPD. After, he went back inside Taqueria El Sazon and continued to cause a scene.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Desert Plateau Luminaria will light path through hundreds of Pasco homes

PASCO, Wash. — The Desert Plateau Neighborhood is hosting its annual Luminaria on December 17, offering miles of decorated homes and light displays for the Tri-Cities to come observe. The tradition has been ongoing since 1985, according to the press release. The luminaria goes from Burden Boulevard and Argent...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash closes road in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash.- A semi-truck crash has closed Travis Road in Prosser. According to Benton County, the road will remain closed until further notice. The county intends to post a notice when the road is reopen for traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, which...
PROSSER, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

One person injured after house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating a fire that damaged a home and injured one person in Walla Walla. On Dec. 8, just after 6 a.m., Walla Walla Fire Station 1 and 2 responded to the 300 block of Grape St. in Walla Walla after reports that visible flames were coming from a home. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 assisted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
