Southern Pines, NC

Scots coed wrestling competes in Pinecrest Duals

By Staff Report
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland coed wrestling team competed at the Pinecrest Duals on Saturday against Hoggard, Chapel Hill, Hough, Topail, and Seventy-First High Schools.

The Scots lost 60-20 against Hoggard, defeated Chapel Hill 35-30, lost to Hough 61-18, lost to Topsail 60-20, and defated Seventy-First 48-36.

The Scots will compete once again on Dec. 10 in the Bobby Abernathy Invitational at Piedmont High School in Unionville and the Pinecrest Open Girls Tourney at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines. Both meets will begin at 9 a.m.

Scots bowling teams roll in first home match of season against Union Pines

LAURINBURG — The Scotland men’s (2-1) and women’s (2-1) bowling teams competed in their first home match at Laurinburg Lanes Thursday afternoon. The Scots were expected to face off against the Union Pines Vikings, but due to the power outage that’s affected the majority of Moore County since Dec. 3, the Vikings were not in school and couldn’t make the trip.
LAURINBURG, NC
Litter sweep winners announced

LAURINBURG — For the second year in a row the Knights of Columbus from St. Mary’s Catholic Church swept up in the fall litter sweep. The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team announced the winners of the Fall Litter Sweep earlier this week with four winners taking home the three prizes.
LAURINBURG, NC
Wrestling event to honor deputy set for Saturday

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland Crimestoppers are partnering with Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment and Atlantic Coast Wrestling to host a wrestling event on Dec. 10 at the National Guard Armory to honor the late Lt. James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter. “Please...
LAURINBURG, NC
Four RCC students ready to start careers with Duke Energy

HAMLET – Four students in the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology (EUSRT) program at Richmond Community College will work for Duke Energy immediately after graduating in May of 2023. Three of these students have been sitting on these job offers since completing internships with the company this past summer, and the fourth student is still working for Duke in an extended internship.
HAMLET, NC
Scotland County Schools receive Bright Ideas grants

PEMBROKE – Three Scotland County schools will put some bright ideas into action thanks to grants from the Lumbee River EMC. Lumbee River EMC awarded over $33,000 to 17 teachers in Scotland, Hoke, Robeson, and Cumberland counties through the Bright Ideas education grants program for their inventive classroom projects. LREMC held a luncheon recognizing the recipients on Thursday, December 8, at the LREMC headquarters in Pembroke.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Prestwick Village partners with RCC to train nurse aides

HAMLET — Prestwick Village Assisted Living has teamed up with Richmond Community College to help Nursing Assistant I students develop into highly trained caregivers in the healthcare profession. Prestwick Village Assisted Living is now serving as a clinical rotation site for hands-on learning as part of RichmondCC’s curriculum requirements....
HAMLET, NC
Governor offers reward for information on Moore County attack

RALEIGH — On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards of up to a total of $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. The State is providing up to $25,000 while Duke Energy and Moore County are also each offering rewards up to $25,000.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Teen involved in chase that ended in a crash

LAURINBURG — A teenager led Laurinburg Police officers on a chase Thursday evening. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the LPD, officers attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a stop sign violation at the intersection of Produce Market Road and Cliffdale Drive. The driver, who was later...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurel Hill Community Center gearing up for first event

LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill Community Center will be hosting its first Family Movie Night in December. The new center will be opening the gymnasium doors on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. to show the Polar Express promptly at 6 p.m. “It’s free to everyone so the more, the merrier,” said Catherine “Austin” Pruitte, the center’s assistant. “We want to pack the gym out and hope everyone is as excited as we are … at the door, each child will receive their golden ticket. We will be serving free hot chocolate and popcorn for the movie, and upon leaving each child will receive a magic bell.”
LAUREL HILL, NC
Art By Design helps people preserve memories

LAURINBURG — A downtown Laurinburg business helps families preserve cherished memories. Have you ever needed to figure out a way to display great-grandma’s hand-sewn lace christening gown or a golf ball from a hole-in-one?. Art By Design, a custom framing shop, recently moved to 325 South Main Street...
LAURINBURG, NC
Local Crime Report

LAURINBURG — A resident of US Hwy 401 Bypass reported to the police department on Friday that they $20 bill at the register at Walmart and when they returned the bill was gone. LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that their...
LAURINBURG, NC
