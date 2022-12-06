Scots coed wrestling competes in Pinecrest Duals

SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland coed wrestling team competed at the Pinecrest Duals on Saturday against Hoggard, Chapel Hill, Hough, Topail, and Seventy-First High Schools.

The Scots lost 60-20 against Hoggard, defeated Chapel Hill 35-30, lost to Hough 61-18, lost to Topsail 60-20, and defated Seventy-First 48-36.

The Scots will compete once again on Dec. 10 in the Bobby Abernathy Invitational at Piedmont High School in Unionville and the Pinecrest Open Girls Tourney at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines. Both meets will begin at 9 a.m.