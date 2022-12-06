ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

100+ Attend Community Human Rights Breakfast

Attendees included non-profits, religious leaders, & local leaders. New City, NY – On Friday, County Executive Ed Day and County Human Rights Commissioner Spencer Chiimbwe held the first-ever Rockland County Community Human Rights Breakfast at the Fire Training Center in Pomona. “The truth is that so much more unites...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CRIME WATCH: Six Busted for Drug Possession, Sales; Spring Valley Man Charged in Yonkers Shooting

Six Rockland residents have been arrested and charged with selling fentanyl and cocaine. Rockland District Attorney Tom Walsh said the arrests came from a long-term investigation into street level narcotics sales in the Town of Haverstraw and the Village of Spring Valley. The Narcotics Task Force arrested four suspects from Spring Valley, one from Nanuet and another from Pomona. They range in age from 21 to 45, and each faces possession and criminal sales charges, all felonies.
YONKERS, NY
Jewish School Appeals Court Decision Barring Them from Purchasing Nanuet Church

A local Jewish school is looking to overturn an appeals court decision to toss its lawsuit against the town of Clarkstown, the supervisor and a local neighborhood organization. Ateres Bais Yaakov Academy of Rockland has claimed they were prevented from acquiring the Grace Baptist Church in Nanuet to use as a girls Yeshiva. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann calls it a frivolous lawsuit…
NANUET, NY

