Six Rockland residents have been arrested and charged with selling fentanyl and cocaine. Rockland District Attorney Tom Walsh said the arrests came from a long-term investigation into street level narcotics sales in the Town of Haverstraw and the Village of Spring Valley. The Narcotics Task Force arrested four suspects from Spring Valley, one from Nanuet and another from Pomona. They range in age from 21 to 45, and each faces possession and criminal sales charges, all felonies.

YONKERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO