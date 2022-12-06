ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police activity for Dec. 8-9

Occurred on Pine Dr. . Disposition: Completed. 8:32 Welfare Check - Misc. Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Checks Ok. Officer initiated activity at Second St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup. 9:28 Theft under $50. Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed. 11:30 Follow...
TAFT, CA
thesungazette.com

The Wonderful Company comes bearing gifts for valley nonprofits

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – Christmas came early for several nonprofits and organizations in the central valley this year, as the Wonderful Company gave out grants that ranged from $1,000 to $50,000. Wonderful, owned by Lynda and Stewart Resnick, is a $5 billion-dollar company that has committed to giving out...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

20 years later, CALM Holiday Lights maestro has gone national

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has become a Kern County institution: the Holiday Lights at CALM, one of the primary fundraisers for Bakersfield’s zoo, the nonprofit California Living Museum. The man behind it, homegrown Josh Barnett, started creating scenes of wonder and delight literally as a boy. Look at him now.  It might seem hard […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD accepting applications for citizen volunteer unit

The Bakersfield Police Department is accepting applications for its citizen volunteer unit until Jan. 15. Members will help the BPD by “participating in a variety of capacities all designed to enhance community connections and keep our community safe,” according to BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local veteran opens coffee shop in downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local veteran who served 19 years in the military, is sharing some of his world travel experiences through coffee. Hector Miranda is the proud new owner of the Paper Plane Coffee Shop on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield. He said during his overseas service, he got to experience what coffee […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County to see sunshine and near-seasonal temperatures Friday

We will see some clearing skies on Friday, then our next rainmaker will arrive late Saturday into Sunday. We could see between .50-.75″ of rain in the Valley with some higher amounts in some areas of the Kern County Mountains. By early Monday morning the rain could turn to snow in the Mountain areas. The […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tax increase measures pass in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several cities in Kern County have a ballot measure that would raise sales taxes. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern saw a measure on their ballot that would impose a one percent increase in sales tax should be adopted. These taxes can be used on regular […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

A Christmas surprise for a family in Bakersfield

It’s a happy day for a family in Bakersfield. They got a Christmas surprise that lit up not only their living room but the joy and wonder on all of their kids’ faces.  For some the holiday season can be tough especially when you live on a tight budget and it can be even tougher […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Osorio concedes defeat in Delano City Council race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio conceded defeat in the city’s council race. Osorio trails two candidates in the race for two seats. Osorio posted a concession message on social media on Wednesday. Liz Morris — 2,491 votes — and Mario Nunez, Jr. — 2,455 votes — lead the race for the top […]
DELANO, CA
KGET 17

Clear skies Friday before winter storm arrives Saturday

We will see some clearing skies on Friday, then our next rainmaker will arrive late Saturday into Sunday. We could see between .50-.75″ of rain in the Valley with some higher amounts in some areas of the Kern County Mountains. By early Monday morning the rain could turn to snow in the Mountain areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Oh, G's! This is some great Texas barbecue

Editor's note: This review was conducted when the business was at its previous location at Sidding Road. Let’s just say you’re tired of your old barbecue standbys like Salty’s, Angry Barnyard and PorkChop & Bubba’s. And you're willing to take a chance on a spot that began inside a Chevron gas station in an obscure location west of town and just recently moved to southwest Bakersfield inside Cataldo's.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

