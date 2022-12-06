Read full article on original website
Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru
The event will instead add Thursday nights for the first two weeks to make up for the cancellation over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some Vallarta supermarket locations to hold free toy drive
Many are struggling to get their children a toy this season. However, those children can get a free toy, treats, and even see Santa at local Vallarta supermarkets.
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Dec. 8-9
Occurred on Pine Dr. . Disposition: Completed. 8:32 Welfare Check - Misc. Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Checks Ok. Officer initiated activity at Second St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup. 9:28 Theft under $50. Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed. 11:30 Follow...
Up to 5 inches of rain predicted in SLO County this weekend, threatening holiday events
Here’s what the rain means for local holiday events happening around the county.
thesungazette.com
The Wonderful Company comes bearing gifts for valley nonprofits
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – Christmas came early for several nonprofits and organizations in the central valley this year, as the Wonderful Company gave out grants that ranged from $1,000 to $50,000. Wonderful, owned by Lynda and Stewart Resnick, is a $5 billion-dollar company that has committed to giving out...
20 years later, CALM Holiday Lights maestro has gone national
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has become a Kern County institution: the Holiday Lights at CALM, one of the primary fundraisers for Bakersfield’s zoo, the nonprofit California Living Museum. The man behind it, homegrown Josh Barnett, started creating scenes of wonder and delight literally as a boy. Look at him now. It might seem hard […]
Family business in Bakersfield hit hard by inflation this year
Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique just celebrated its 40th anniversary doing business in Bakersfield, but the inflation-driven decline in shoppers has them wondering if they'll see their 41st.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD accepting applications for citizen volunteer unit
The Bakersfield Police Department is accepting applications for its citizen volunteer unit until Jan. 15. Members will help the BPD by “participating in a variety of capacities all designed to enhance community connections and keep our community safe,” according to BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair.
Local veteran opens coffee shop in downtown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local veteran who served 19 years in the military, is sharing some of his world travel experiences through coffee. Hector Miranda is the proud new owner of the Paper Plane Coffee Shop on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield. He said during his overseas service, he got to experience what coffee […]
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
Tax increase measures pass in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several cities in Kern County have a ballot measure that would raise sales taxes. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern saw a measure on their ballot that would impose a one percent increase in sales tax should be adopted. These taxes can be used on regular […]
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
A Christmas surprise for a family in Bakersfield
It’s a happy day for a family in Bakersfield. They got a Christmas surprise that lit up not only their living room but the joy and wonder on all of their kids’ faces. For some the holiday season can be tough especially when you live on a tight budget and it can be even tougher […]
Osorio concedes defeat in Delano City Council race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio conceded defeat in the city’s council race. Osorio trails two candidates in the race for two seats. Osorio posted a concession message on social media on Wednesday. Liz Morris — 2,491 votes — and Mario Nunez, Jr. — 2,455 votes — lead the race for the top […]
KGET 17
Clear skies Friday before winter storm arrives Saturday
We will see some clearing skies on Friday, then our next rainmaker will arrive late Saturday into Sunday. We could see between .50-.75″ of rain in the Valley with some higher amounts in some areas of the Kern County Mountains. By early Monday morning the rain could turn to snow in the Mountain areas.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Oh, G's! This is some great Texas barbecue
Editor's note: This review was conducted when the business was at its previous location at Sidding Road. Let’s just say you’re tired of your old barbecue standbys like Salty’s, Angry Barnyard and PorkChop & Bubba’s. And you're willing to take a chance on a spot that began inside a Chevron gas station in an obscure location west of town and just recently moved to southwest Bakersfield inside Cataldo's.
Property owners asking SLO County to allow RV camping through online platform
Several businesses in San Luis Obispo County have received notice of violation letters for allowing RVs to stay overnight on their properties through an online platform called Harvest Hosts.
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The man behind the magic: Behind the scenes of the CALM HolidayLights show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Kern community members know and enjoy the festive and magical HolidayLights at CALM, but what you may not know is how it started. “I’ve always loved lights as a child, it’s still something that has never grown out of me.” Josh Barnett, president and owner of Lightasmic, said. Barnett is […]
