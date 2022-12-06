ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho City, ID

Idaho Uncovered

Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)

Phở (pronounced “fuh”), is a traditional Vietnamese dish made with a seasoned broth, rice noodles, herbs, and choice of meat(most of these restaurants offer vegetarian options as well). These massive bowls of hot steamy goodness have become widely popular in Idaho and Boise has some of the finest Pho restaurants you’ll find. On a cold winter day there’s no better treat than a bowl of Pho so let’s have a look at the best Pho in Boise.
BOISE, ID
Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War

The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
BOISE, ID
Life and Lights: A Double Christmas Miracle in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — For years people from all over the Treasure Valley have visited Roger and Sally DeBolt's home during the holidays to catch a glimpse of their annual Christmas light display. In 2017, Idaho News 6 featured The DeBolt's light display which caught the attention of ABC's Great...
BOISE, ID
Boise Pride Hosting LGBTQ+ Night at Winter Garden aGlow

It's the most wonderful time of the year--or so the song goes, anyway--and festive festivities are just about everywhere. Whether you like it or not, businesses are blasting Christmas music out of every store front, Santa is chillin' at the mall and there's an unparalleled pressure to buy gifts for just aboute very single person that has ever entered your life. We hope you got a holiday bonus.
BOISE, ID
New Owner Saves Creative Boise Business, Sets Re-Opening Plans

When this business announced that they were closing for good in mid-November, it shattered Boise’s heart. They’d been a mainstay in the community for over two decades. Fans of Ceramica, a paint-your-own pottery business, found out that they were going out of business on November 15 via a social media post. That’s when they stopped accepting new walk-in painters, but gave those with unexpired gift certificates, works-in-progress and pick-ups another week of access to the studio.
BOISE, ID
Lace Up Your Shoes, Boise’s YMCA Christmas Run Returns to In-Person Event

After two years of going virtual, the YMCA Christmas Run is happening in person in 2022!. Maybe 2022 was the year you made a goal of being more active and just started running or walking. You may have never thought about being part of a road race before. With that in mind, it's our pleasure to introduce you to the YMCA Christmas Run, which is part road race and part costume contest. The 39-year-old tradition is the perfect way to end the year for both running newbies and seasoned vets.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Uncovered

9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss

The Boise food scene is thriving with unique restaurants from all corners of the earth. Wether you're a local or just passing through your taste buds will thank you for checking out Boise's hip food scene. From Ethiopian to Southern comfort foods and ax-throwing, we guarantee you'll find something new to experience.
BOISE, ID
Seven Hotels Near Boise That Do Christmas Right

Christmas can be the best time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful. The thought of cleaning up after all of your extended family and making sure that everyone is happy can take the joy right out of the season. It may be time to do something different. Instead of hosting the family Christmas, you should escape the stress and head out of town. You can always FaceTime your relatives while you and your immediate family go someplace more fun.
BOISE, ID
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise

If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
BOISE, ID
All Aboard! A Magical Christmas Train Is Less Than 6 Hours from Boise

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since the last Santa Express train rolled through Idaho. Thunder Mountain Express in Horseshoe Bend used to look forward to hosting unforgettable visits to Santa’s Village during November and December. The staff went all out decorating the cars for the holidays, playing festive Christmas tunes throughout the cars and gifting children Christmas coloring books.
BOISE, ID
Paw Patrol Returns To Canyon County Kids Expo in 2023!

With winter weather blasting through the Treasure Valley, your kids might be itching to get out of the house and burn off some energy! Well, good news parents! Canyon County Kids Expo is making a triumphant return to the Ford Idaho Center on January 28, 2023, and not only will there be LIVE kangaroos in attendance, but Chase and Marshall of Paw Patrol will also be making their epic return to Nampa!
NAMPA, ID
Boise, ID
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

