Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Fashion Woodlands Turns The Closet Queen’s New Home Into a Wonderland — Top Designers Step Up For Make-A-Wish
A model in Cesar Galindo, hostess Theresa Roemer, designer Cesar Galindo at the Fashion Woodlands (Photo by Hung Truong Photography) Where: The new Woodlands home of Theresa Roemer (not the storied mansion in the Carlton Woods section of The Woodlands) PC Moment: Houstonians across the region gathered in the a...
mocomotive.com
Donations Needed for Montgomery County Meals on Wheels
Donations Needed for Montgomery County Meals on Wheels. Can you help? Montgomery County Meals on Wheels still need 200 stockings to ensure every precious Senior on our service receives a gift this holiday season. Their clients really appreciate being remembered and knowing someone cares! If you have any questions please contact Rhonda Darby by email at rhonda@mowmc.org.
The Polar Express Train Ride in Galveston Truly a Magical Journey
When it comes to celebrating Christmas in Texas there is an abundance of events all over the Lone Star State where families can gather for a memorable experience. One of those places is the historic Galveston Railroad Museum where you can hop on board, "The Polar Express" train for a one-hour ride on the Gulf coast don't forget your golden ticket, and PJs are recommended. The Polar Express is part of Christmas in Galveston one of several attractions you have to put on your bucket list.
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!
2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
Magical Winter Lights — The Largest Holiday Lighting Attraction in Texas
It's a spectacular, larger-than-life 45-day festival that presents a fresh, multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows.
thevindicator.com
Liberty County GOP collects toys
Sarah Vickery and Lisa Smesny went on a shopping spree over the weekend as part of the Liberty County Republican Party Christmas Toy Drive. The organization collected toys and cash donations to purchase gifts for children in custody of Child Protective Services. “It was a real pleasure to go out...
cw39.com
National Adoption Weekend | Find shelter pets loving homes for the holidays
HOUSTON (CW39) – Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal shelter and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for a Holiday adoption extravaganza from December 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
Mother and Son-Owned Bakery to Get First Storefront
Miya’s Munchies is set to open in Magnolia in early 2023.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - DEC 9TH:. It's that time of year again for ice skating in The Woodlands! Open daily from Friday, November 18, 2021 through Monday, January 16, 2023. Enjoy a FREE, drive-thru LIVE nativity along with scenes from the story of Jesus’ birth at Grace Missionary Baptist Church from 6 - 8 pm.
Houston Zoo cougar cubs carry on University of Houston ring guarding tradition
A big job for the cutest cougar cubs! Shasta VII and Louie are protecting the rings of University of Houston graduates before their ceremony on Friday.
Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date
One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston
Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
Webster woman holds Guinness World Record for largest female feet. She wears size 18
WEBSTER, Texas — It didn’t dawn on Tanya Herbert that she might have the world’s largest feet until reading a comment on Tik Tok. The 6’9 Webster woman shared a video about her weight-loss journey while getting a pedicure. She mentioned in the video that her shoe size is 18 and the comments started coming.
Giant sea creatures made of recycled beach trash wash onto Galveston Island in must-see new exhibit
A giant great white shark, massive bald eagle, oversized octopus, and more enormous sea life are invading Galveston Island — just in time for the holidays.Washed Ashore, a compelling and traveling art of giant sea animal sculptures made of trash collected from beaches opens in Galveston on Saturday, December 10 across 19 locations. The clever showcase features more than 20 pieces — most more than six feet tall and as much as 17 feet wide — such as coral reefs, jellyfish, penguins, sunfish, and more. Sculptures can be found at museums, hotels, parks, attractions, and popular outdoor spaces. Thanks...
mocomotive.com
Help raise service dogs for veterans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Past and present members of our military and first responders make it their mission to keep our communities and country safe. A program that helps our heroes with disabilities maintain their independence safely is looking for help. National non-profit America’s VetDogs is looking for puppy…
thevindicator.com
Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches
HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
hellowoodlands.com
Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands
Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
City blames rapid growth for Magnolia residents' complaints over dirty, unreliable running water
A Magnolia family is afraid to use their water. After reaching out to ask the city to fix the issue, the family said they didn't hear back.
Comments / 0