When it comes to celebrating Christmas in Texas there is an abundance of events all over the Lone Star State where families can gather for a memorable experience. One of those places is the historic Galveston Railroad Museum where you can hop on board, "The Polar Express" train for a one-hour ride on the Gulf coast don't forget your golden ticket, and PJs are recommended. The Polar Express is part of Christmas in Galveston one of several attractions you have to put on your bucket list.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO