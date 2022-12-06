Read full article on original website
Related
Former Cameroon soccer star Samuel Eto'o apologizes after kicking fan in the face during altercation
Former Cameroon soccer star, and current Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto'o apologized Tuesday after getting into a "violent altercation" with a fan at the World Cup on Monday. Eto'o released a statement in which he alleged the fan was a supporter of Algeria. Eto'o also claimed he has been...
SkySports
Samuel Eto'o: Cameroon FA president apologises for 'violent altercation' with supporter at World Cup in Qatar
Former Cameroon and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has apologised for what he described as a "violent altercation" at the World Cup in Qatar on Monday night. A video circulating on social media appears to show the 41-year-old kneeing a man in the head outside Stadium 974 in Doha. In a...
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
World soccer star Samuel Eto'o issued a groveling apology after 'violent altercation' with a man at World Cup
Cameroon soccer president and former striker Samuel Eto'o attacked a fan outside a World Cup match, and then apologized in an open letter.
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
Sporting News
Who is in the World Cup final? Teams that will play 2022 championship match on December 18 in Doha, Qatar
After a group stage that halved the field and removed former champions including Germany and Uruguay, the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is ruling more teams out of contention for the final in Qatar. The most momentous match in football will take place in mid-winter for the...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future left up in the air by coach Fernando Santos
Fernando Santos dropped Cristiano Ronaldo for the game against Switzerland and said: ‘We wanted a team that played with a lot of fluidity’
Hakimi’s ‘Panenka’ penalty advances Morocco at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The sheer audacity. The simple execution. And then … delirium. Achraf Hakimi converted the decisive spot kick for Morocco with a little dink of a shot known as a “Panenka” in a penalty shootout win over Spain to make his team the first Arab country ever to reach the World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday.
Soccer-Cameroon football chief Eto'o apologises for 'violent altercation'
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Samuel Eto'o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country's football federation, was involved in an altercation after Brazil's victory over South Korea on Monday, an American newspaper has reported.
NECN
Pepe Becomes Second-Oldest Player to Score in a World Cup vs. Switzerland
Pepe pushed Portugal's lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute against Switzerland in their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. On a corner kick delivered by Bruno Fernandes, Pepe made a run from the edge of the box and soared over Swiss center back Manuel Akanji to put his name in the record books.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
WNEP-TV 16
Why is Morocco abbreviated MAR at the 2022 World Cup?
WASHINGTON — As Morocco beat Spain and made World Cup history on Tuesday, many viewers tuning in were curious about why the country is listed as "MAR" during the match broadcasts. The reason is actually pretty simple. While most of the scoreboard acronyms, also referred to as FIFA codes,...
Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Could Morocco win for Africa?
In our series of letters from African journalists, Maher Mezahi looks at Africa's chances of winning the football World Cup, finally fulfilling Pele's prediction. The world's biggest party took place at Education City stadium in Doha on Tuesday night when Morocco upset Spain in the 2022 Fifa World Cup round of 16.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why Morocco's win over Spain in Qatar echoed across the Arab world
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Before the euphoria, there was tension. A lot of tension.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Comments / 0